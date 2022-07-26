Crown begins closing arguments in Amanda Todd ‘sextortion’ trial

Send this page to someone via email

Crown prosecutors have begun their closing arguments in the trial of a Dutch man accused of harassing and extorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd before her death.

Aydin Coban, 44, has pleaded not guilty to five charges, including criminal harassment, extortion, possession of child pornography and communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence.

Todd took her own life in October 2012 at age 15.

Not long before her death in 2012, she posted a video to YouTube chronicling her ordeal, which gained worldwide attention and became a rallying cry against cyberbullying.

In the video, Todd silently held up a series of flashcards describing the torment she endured.

Story continues below advertisement

Coban is not charged with her death.

The trial is now in its seventh week. The Crown called its last witness last Tuesday, and Coban’s defence indicated Tuesday it was not calling any witnesses.

The Crown’s theory is that Coban used 22 fake social media profiles to mount what lead prosecutor Louise Kenworthy called a “persistent campaign of sextortion” against Todd between 2009 and 2012.

The Crown alleges Coban obtained topless video of the teen, then used it as leverage to try and force her to perform pornographic webcam “shows” for him. The Crown alleges Coban also posted the material online and shared it with her family, friends and school community.

The trial has heard from Todd’s parents, numerous Dutch witnesses including police officers who flew to Canada for the trial, and a number of digital forensics experts.

The defence has said that while there is no doubt Todd was the victim of crimes, the matter at trial is who actually sent the offending messages to her — which must be proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

There is no link between Coban and the online extortionist, the defence has maintained.

Advertisement