Crime

Amanda Todd trial: Officer who led arrest of alleged ‘sextortionist’ returns to stand

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 1:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Trial of alleged Amanda Todd harasser hears of ‘covert operation’ at holiday house' Trial of alleged Amanda Todd harasser hears of ‘covert operation’ at holiday house
The Amanda Todd extortion trial heard Monday from a Netherlands police officer who was part of a "covert operation" at the holiday bungalow where Aydin Coban was later arrested. Rumina Daya has the details.

Testimony continued Tuesday for the Dutch police officer who led the team that arrested the man accused of harassing and extorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd before her death.

Aydin Coban, 43, has pleaded not guilty to five charges in the high-profile case, including possession of child pornography, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence, and criminal harassment.

Read more: Dutch police describe takedown of alleged ‘sextortionist’ in Amanda Todd trial

On Monday, Dutch National Police Chief Inspector Joerie van Schijndel, described the Jan. 13, 2014 operation to arrest Coban at his bungalow in Oisterwijk, and in the weeks leading up to it.

Coban’s lawyer Joseph Saulnier pressed van Schijndel Tuesday on police procedure during the raid and a covert operation at the cabin in December.

Referencing photos taken during the December operation, in which police secretly entered the cabin when Coban was not home, Saulnier pressed van Schijndel on whether or not officers were actually wearing gloves.

“The police covert operators were not wearing gloves on the 20th, were they?” Saulnier asked.

“The were wearing wearing gloves when they do specific activities … but not all of the investigation they wear gloves,” van Schijndel testified.

“You see in the picture where I was wearing my phone, if you ever try to use your phone with a plastic glove, it doesn’t work. Only when you do the activities like installing equipment we wear the gloves, and then we take them off.”

Van Schijndel agreed that officers may have touched items in the home without gloves, and then cleaned them afterwards. He agreed doing so could have removed existing fingerprints or DNA.

On Tuesday, van Schijndel told the court he had seen Coban coming and going from the cabin several times, and identified him in the prisoners’ box.

Under cross examination, Saulnier also pressed him on that identification — suggesting the distance van Schijndel observed the suspect from may have been as far as 200 metres, and asking him to clarify exactly how many times he had seen him.

Van Schijndel maintained he was between 75 and 100 metres away, but couldn’t recall if he had seen him two or three times.

Trending Stories

The court also heard new details of Coban’s arrest itself, with van Schijndel testifying the accused had grabbed a metal pipe when he saw police in the reflection of his bathroom mirror.

Click to play video: 'Defence cross-examines forensics expert in Amanda Todd' Defence cross-examines forensics expert in Amanda Todd
Defence cross-examines forensics expert in Amanda Todd

On Monday, Van Schijndel described a covert operation in the weeks leading up to the arrest, which saw officers secretly enter Coban’s bungalow several times to install cameras, microphones and computer keyloggers and to copy hard drives.

He then told the court how on the evening of Jan. 13, 2014, two plainclothes officers made “silent entry” to the bungalow as van Schijndel monitored them through body cameras.

Read more: Police installed keylogger on computer in accused’s cabin, Amanda Todd trial hears

Coban suffered an injury to his right eye as he was subdued, and officers put a blindfold and headphones on him before they removed the surveillance devices from his home, van Schijndel testified.

At the end of his testimony, he pointed to Coban and identified him as the man he arrested eight years ago.

A police floor plan of the Oisterwijk bungalow in which Aydin Coban was arrested in January 2014. View image in full screen
A police floor plan of the Oisterwijk bungalow in which Aydin Coban was arrested in January 2014. BC Prosecution Service

The Crown is seeking to prove Coban executed a “persistent campaign of online sextortion” against Todd, between 2009 and 2012.

Prosecutors allege he obtained explicit video of the teen, then used 22 online accounts to try and sexually blackmail her into performing webcam shows for him. Crown alleges he sent the video to family, friends and Todd’s school community.

Read more: Amanda Todd trial hears of ‘hacker’ tools found on laptop in accused’s cabin

The case hinges on the identity of the online extortionist, who Coban’s lawyer says has no connection to his client.

Information can be manipulated on the Internet, the defence has argued, and there must be proof beyond a reasonable doubt about who sent the offending messages to Todd.

Todd took her own life in 2012 shortly after posting an online video that eventually went viral, in which she silently holds up flashcards describing incidents of harassment and bullying. She was 15.

