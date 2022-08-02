Toronto massage therapist charged with sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have charged a 53-year-old massage therapist with sexual assault and investigators believe there may be more victims.

Police said an incident of sexual assault was reported to officers on Oct. 8, 2021.

A woman reported she attended a business in the area of Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue for a massage, police said.

She alleges she was sexually assaulted during the session, police said.

On July 27, officers arrested Zhao Hui Wang. He is facing a sexual assault charge.

Investigators said they believe there are more victims and the accused’s image has been release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact