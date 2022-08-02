Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto massage therapist charged with sexual assault

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 8:03 am
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL

Toronto police say they have charged a 53-year-old massage therapist with sexual assault and investigators believe there may be more victims.

Police said an incident of sexual assault was reported to officers on Oct. 8, 2021.

A woman reported she attended a business in the area of Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue for a massage, police said.

Trending Stories

She alleges she was sexually assaulted during the session, police said.

Read more: Brampton massage therapist charged with sexual assault, police say

On July 27, officers arrested Zhao Hui Wang. He is facing a sexual assault charge.

Investigators said they believe there are more victims and the accused’s image has been release.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagSexual Assault tagYonge Street tagMassage therapist tagLawrence Avenue tagmassage therapist charged tagToronto massage therapist tagZhao Hui Wang tagZhao Hui Wang charged tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers