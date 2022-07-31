Menu

Crime

Brampton massage therapist charged with sexual assault, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 31, 2022 2:24 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A massage therapist has been charged in relation to a sexual assault investigation in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said a woman attended a massage clinic in the area of Bramalea Road and Sandalwood Parkway in Brampton on Saturday.

The woman, who is 40 years old, was allegedly sexually assaulted during her visit.

Read more: Toronto man arrested after 2 alleged sexual assaults at Bloor-Spadina business

Peel police confirmed the arrest of Ujjwal Jain, a 42-year-old man from Brampton, on Saturday. He has been charged with sexual assault.

Police said he will appear in court on Oct. 3, 2022.

There may be additional victims, Peel police said.

