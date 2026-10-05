2 dead, 35 injured in shooting at homecoming block party in Georgia

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Law enforcement officials are working to determine what took place at a homecoming party in Georgia spanning a four-block radius when gunfire erupted early Sunday, leaving two people dead and 35 others injured.

Preliminary information indicates that around 1:25 a.m. local time on Sunday deputies were on patrol at a neighbourhood block party when shots were fired, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

“Deputies immediately responded to the area and discovered multiple people had been shot. Deputies also found two people in the 600 block of Pine Street that were pronounced deceased on scene. Victims were taken to several regional hospitals for treatment,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

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The victims killed in the shooting have been identified as Ja’Quavion Aderious Jackson, 21, of Cordele, Ga., and Macaleb Malik Jackson, 23, of Hawkinsville, Ga. Police did not say if the two were related.

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The 35 injured victims ranged in age from 14 to 51, and they were taken to several regional hospitals, Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy said. Some were in critical condition Sunday evening and others were stable, he added.

“A majority were gunshot victims,” Peavy said during a Sunday night news conference.

No arrests had been reported, and authorities gave no possible motive for the gunfire.

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“Our deputies were just about on the scene when it happened. They were at the end of each, most directions of where the block party was being held. But it was so many people, and it was just hard to figure out what was going on,” Peavy added.

Peavy said that the shooting was “a learning experience,” for his law enforcement team.

“There’s just hardly no way to know how to operate when something like that happens on the scene,” he said.

He later continued, “We thought we’d been involved with a lot of stuff. But sometimes it surprises, and it was overwhelming.”

More than 1,000 people had gathered at the site, and more than 50 shots were fired in at least two locations about a block apart in Vienna, Peavy told WMAZ-TV.

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“I’ve been doing this for 42 years,” Peavy told reporters. “I’ve had a lot of cases I’ve been on, a lot of bad situations, and I think by far this is the one that has caught me off guard.”

The incident took place over homecoming weekend for Dooly County High School.

The shooting was not at a school-sponsored event, said Sherrod Willaford, superintendent of the Dooly County School System.

“We recognize that its impact may reach many of our students, families, and staff,” he said in a statement.

Schools will open Monday, he said, but additional safety measures have been put in place. He did not specify what they are.

“The Dooly County School System is deeply saddened by the overnight shooting in Vienna. Our hearts are with the families grieving the loss of loved ones, those who were injured, and everyone affected by this tragedy. We are grateful for the compassion and support being demonstrated throughout our community, and those affected remain in our thoughts and prayers,” Willaford added in his statement.

“As details continue to be confirmed, we ask everyone to respect the privacy of affected families and refrain from sharing unverified names, information, or graphic images,” Willaford continued.

“Please rely on investigating law enforcement agencies for updates about the incident and official district communication channels for information about school operations and support services,” he said. “We also encourage our community to check in with students, staff, parents, and neighbors throughout the coming week. A caring conversation, a listening ear, and continued support can make a meaningful difference.”

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Statesboro Mayor Jonathan M. McCollar called the shooting in Vienna “an unthinkable loss.”

“This morning, our neighbors in Vienna woke to unthinkable loss. What should have been a joyful homecoming celebration, a weekend of pride, reunion, and community, was shattered by gunfire that took two young lives and wounded dozens more,” McCollar said on Sunday.

“On behalf of the City of Statesboro, I extend our deepest condolences to the families who are grieving today, and our prayers for the full recovery of every person who was injured,” he added.

McCollar said that as a “sign of respect and solidarity,” the flags at all City of Statesboro facilities will be lowered to half-mast through Wednesday.

“Homecoming belongs to our young people and our small towns. It is a tradition that brings us home. No community should have to bury its children after a celebration. Rural Georgia is one family, and Dooly County does not grieve alone. Statesboro stands ready to support Vienna and Dooly County in any way we can,” McCollar added.

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The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

—With files from The Associated Press