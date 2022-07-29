Hockey Canada scandal could impact minor hockey enrolment

Minor hockey enrolment has seen a decline in recent years, and that trend could continue this season.

Hockey is an expensive sport as it is, but with recent findings surrounding Hockey Canada’s handling of a sexual assault case from 2018, another layer has been added on top.

“Hockey altogether is an expensive sport, and for people kind just scraping money to play the game under Hockey Canada, you want that money going to good things and good causes,” says Ryan Straschnitzki, a former Humboldt Bronco.

It was revealed Hockey Canada’s multi-million-dollar Nation Equity Fund reserved for uninsured payments comes from player registration fees. The organization said on Wednesday around $7.6 million was paid out concerning nine cases relating to sexual assault and sexual abuse claims since 1989.

Story continues below advertisement

“That national equity fund, in fact, grew over $15 million,” says Kevin Waugh, Conservative MP for Saskatoon-Grasswood. “So you can see in the last several weeks, parents are questioning the organization over this fund, and the use of their money being used for sexual abuse settlements.”

With a dark cloud over the sport right now, many people are questioning whether the organization can be trusted.

Director of Hockey Operations for Prince Albert Hockey, Tyson Dallman, says he hopes some people remember the positive power sport is able to create.

Read more: Pope Francis lands in Iqaluit to meet with Inuit survivors as Canada trip wraps

“The friendships you create last a lifetime. Far longer than your hockey career likely will, but I think it’s a place where people can come gather and connect, and hopefully create positive experience,” Dallman says.

Dallman says he has seen a decline in registration the last several years, citing the pandemic as the probable cause. He says the scandal revolving around hockey’s governing body won’t likely impact registration, but lingering problems in the sport will.

“The cost of enrolling kids in hockey, and the travel, and the equipment and everything that goes along with it. The fees you don’t see up front when you pay your registration.”

Story continues below advertisement

Straschnitzki is currently training for the 2026 Canadian Men’s Paralympic hockey team, and says while hockey is a big part of who he is, he understands if parents reconsider registration.

“I want my future kids to play this sport, but I mean if this is ongoing I would probably hold off for a bit,” he says.

“I think you can kind of expect this until something or someone owns up to it all and takes care of it and owns up to their responsibility.”

2:08 Abuse survivors react to Hockey Canada executives’ testimony Abuse survivors react to Hockey Canada executives’ testimony