Canada

Pope Francis to hold 2 meetings with Indigenous groups as Canada trip wraps up

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2022 7:40 am
Click to play video: '‘The root of all evil’: Indigenous community pleads with Pope to rescind Doctrine of Discovery' ‘The root of all evil’: Indigenous community pleads with Pope to rescind Doctrine of Discovery
WATCH: 'The root of all evil': Indigenous community pleads with Pope to rescind Doctrine of Discovery

Pope Francis is set to end his six-day tour of Canada that he has called a pilgrimage of penance with meetings in Quebec City and Iqaluit on Friday.

The pontiff is scheduled to begin the day with private meetings at the Archbishop of Quebec’s residence and then is expected to speak with a delegation of Indigenous Peoples.

Later in the day, Francis is to travel to Iqaluit where he will take part in private meetings with residential school survivors.

Read more: Pope Francis denounces ‘evil’ of sexual abuse during service in Quebec City

There will also be an outdoor meeting with young people and elders before travelling back home to the Vatican.

During the tour, including stops in Alberta, the pontiff apologized for the role Roman Catholic institutions played in the residential school system.

Some have said his apologies did not go far enough because he failed to make it clear that the Catholic Church, not just a few bad people, was responsible for residential school abuses.

Click to play video: 'Pope Francis delivers mass as Quebec visit sees mixed emotions, muted crowds' Pope Francis delivers mass as Quebec visit sees mixed emotions, muted crowds
Pope Francis delivers mass as Quebec visit sees mixed emotions, muted crowds

Critics have also said he should have rescinded the Doctrine of Discovery — dating back to the 15th century — that justified the colonization of North America.

During an evening prayer service Thursday, Francis acknowledged sexual abuse inflicted on “minors and vulnerable people,” but he did not specifically say sexual abuse happened at residential schools.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
