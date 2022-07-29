Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hockey Canada controversy weighing on parents: ‘We might not be enrolling him’

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2022 2:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Abuse survivors react to Hockey Canada executives’ testimony' Abuse survivors react to Hockey Canada executives’ testimony
Abuse survivors react to Hockey Canada executives’ testimony

Sylvain Perrier was sitting down to lunch with his wife and daughter when he saw the breaking news that Hockey Canada was embroiled in another group sexual assault investigation, this time involving the 2003 world junior team.

Turning to his wife, he began telling her in French about the allegations when his daughter interjected, asking what they were talking about.

“For a second my brain froze and I was like, ‘Oh, man, she’s only 11,’” said Perrier. “I tried to explain it but there’s no good way to explain it, right? Except being kind of forward with it. There’s no way to sugar-coat it.”

Read more: Sex assault survivors after Hockey Canada executives’ testimony: ‘Get out of the way now’

Perrier and his family had stopped at a restaurant as they drove from their home in Gatineau, Que., to Sudbury, Ont., for a hockey tournament his daughter was playing in. Because his daughter is familiar with the Hockey Canada brand, she was able to pick up that her parents were speaking about the sport that she loves.

Story continues below advertisement

“So I said ‘these guys, they did bad things to this girl. And the person that was supposed to help this girl, well, they just gave her money and told her to be quiet,’” Perrier said. “That’s kind of how I explained it. I mean, I don’t know if I did a good job. But I don’t know the best way to explain a situation like that.”

Hockey Canada had its funding from the federal government and corporate sponsors paused following allegations of a sexual assault involving eight members of the 2018 men’s junior hockey team.

Click to play video: 'Analysis of the Hockey Canada hearings' Analysis of the Hockey Canada hearings
Analysis of the Hockey Canada hearings

Those allegations came to light after it was reported that Hockey Canada paid out an undisclosed settlement to the complainant after she sued the organization, the Canadian Hockey League, and the eight unnamed players. The woman was seeking $3.55 million.

Hockey Canada later confirmed that it maintained a fund that drew on minor hockey membership fees to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual misconduct claims. The organization has since said the fund would no longer be used to pay out claims over sexual assault allegations.

Story continues below advertisement

Hockey Canada announced on July 22 that another sexual assault investigation was being launched involving members of the 2003 junior team.

Read more: As Hockey Canada re-opens alleged sex assault probe, here’s what 2018 players say so far

Erin Dixon, who has a 14-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son, said she was angry to learn that her children’s registration fees had in part gone to a fund that was used to pay off sexual misconduct claims.

Trending Stories

“I just don’t think that’s where kids’ athletic fee should be going and, of course, that behaviour should not be tolerated or supported in any way,” said Dixon from Kingston, Ont. “It’s a bit of a hit and not surprising to hear about the second situation (2003 allegations) coming out now.

“With the amount of money they’ve got set aside I’m going to expect we’ll hear more, there’ll be more of this.”

Click to play video: 'Hockey Canada paid $8.9M to settle sexual misconduct claims since 1989' Hockey Canada paid $8.9M to settle sexual misconduct claims since 1989
Hockey Canada paid $8.9M to settle sexual misconduct claims since 1989

Perrier said that he felt “disgusted” that his daughter’s registration fees had gone to the fund.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s hard to wrap my mind around it,” said Perrier as his daughter was on the ice at her tournament.
“How can this happen? How can Hockey Canada, which is supposed to be almost a church for every girl and boy that plays hockey, then go and protect rapists and abusers? With our money?”

Dixon said she was “appalled” that some of her fees had gone to pay for sexual assault claims when there were more pressing, morally sound issues the money could have supported.

“To think that there are kids who can’t even afford to play, and part of the fees are going to this instead, it’s just wrong on so, so many levels,” said Dixon, who played competitive hockey into adulthood. “There are just so many things that are being affected here. Women’s hockey is an important one to me.

“The amount of money that’s gone into this fund could have done a lot for women’s hockey.”

Read more: Hockey Canada made nine settlements totalling $7.6M from reserve fund: CFO

The ongoing controversies whirling around Hockey Canada and its use of registration fees are forcing parents to make difficult decisions, balancing their children’s desire to play hockey against ethical considerations.

Courtney Adams, from Sudbury, had planned to enrol her four-year-old son in hockey for the first time this fall but the sexual assault allegations have made her think twice. She said that how Hockey Canada handles the next few weeks will dictate how her family proceeds.

Story continues below advertisement

“If there’s no real changes in terms of the leadership group at Hockey Canada and an actual drive to change, not just the words, but the actions, there’s a chance that come September we might not be enrolling him in hockey,” said Adams, adding that it’s not just about where her money would go, but about making wise decisions as a parent.

“We also don’t like the idea of him being in a culture that allows this to happen. Yes, he’s young now, but if hockey is something that he enjoys, and he wants to stay in as he gets older, into his teen years, this is not the culture that we would want him involved in.”

Read more: Sport Canada was aware of Hockey Canada allegations in 2018, but didn’t tell minister

All three parents said that hockey culture is in a crisis and cited several other controversies as examples.

Perrier noted that in his neighbourhood a local under-15 hockey team had to suspend six of its players and Hockey Quebec had cancel the triple-A team’s final two games of the season after allegations of racism.

Dixon, a diehard Habs fan, said she was incredibly disappointed when the Montreal Canadiens drafted defenceman Logan Mailloux after he was convicted of sexual misconduct in 2020. Mailloux had renounced his draft eligibility so he could focus on reconciliation and personal growth but was selected by Montreal in the first round anyway.

Story continues below advertisement

Adams said that she was also concerned with the sexual assault trial of Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen, who was also a member of Canada’s 2016 junior team. Virtanen was found not guilty by a jury on Tuesday after Adams spoke with The Canadian Press.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagRegina News tagInvestigation tagDrug Trafficking tagRegina Drug Unit tagdrug seize tagRegina drug trafficking tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Hockey Canada controversy weighing on parents: ‘We might not be enrolling him’

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted
Click to play video: 'Abuse survivors react to Hockey Canada executives’ testimony' Abuse survivors react to Hockey Canada executives’ testimony
Abuse survivors react to Hockey Canada executives’ testimony

Sylvain Perrier was sitting down to lunch with his wife and daughter when he saw the breaking news that Hockey Canada was embroiled in another group sexual assault investigation, this time involving the 2003 world junior team.

Turning to his wife, he began telling her in French about the allegations when his daughter interjected, asking what they were talking about.

“For a second my brain froze and I was like, ‘Oh, man, she’s only 11,’” said Perrier. “I tried to explain it but there’s no good way to explain it, right? Except being kind of forward with it. There’s no way to sugar-coat it.”

Read more: Sex assault survivors after Hockey Canada executives’ testimony: ‘Get out of the way now’

Perrier and his family had stopped at a restaurant as they drove from their home in Gatineau, Que., to Sudbury, Ont., for a hockey tournament his daughter was playing in. Because his daughter is familiar with the Hockey Canada brand, she was able to pick up that her parents were speaking about the sport that she loves.

Story continues below advertisement

“So I said ‘these guys, they did bad things to this girl. And the person that was supposed to help this girl, well, they just gave her money and told her to be quiet,’” Perrier said. “That’s kind of how I explained it. I mean, I don’t know if I did a good job. But I don’t know the best way to explain a situation like that.”

Hockey Canada had its funding from the federal government and corporate sponsors paused following allegations of a sexual assault involving eight members of the 2018 men’s junior hockey team.

Click to play video: 'Analysis of the Hockey Canada hearings' Analysis of the Hockey Canada hearings
Analysis of the Hockey Canada hearings

Those allegations came to light after it was reported that Hockey Canada paid out an undisclosed settlement to the complainant after she sued the organization, the Canadian Hockey League, and the eight unnamed players. The woman was seeking $3.55 million.

Hockey Canada later confirmed that it maintained a fund that drew on minor hockey membership fees to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual misconduct claims. The organization has since said the fund would no longer be used to pay out claims over sexual assault allegations.

Story continues below advertisement

Hockey Canada announced on July 22 that another sexual assault investigation was being launched involving members of the 2003 junior team.

Read more: As Hockey Canada re-opens alleged sex assault probe, here’s what 2018 players say so far

Erin Dixon, who has a 14-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son, said she was angry to learn that her children’s registration fees had in part gone to a fund that was used to pay off sexual misconduct claims.

Trending Stories

“I just don’t think that’s where kids’ athletic fee should be going and, of course, that behaviour should not be tolerated or supported in any way,” said Dixon from Kingston, Ont. “It’s a bit of a hit and not surprising to hear about the second situation (2003 allegations) coming out now.

“With the amount of money they’ve got set aside I’m going to expect we’ll hear more, there’ll be more of this.”

Click to play video: 'Hockey Canada paid $8.9M to settle sexual misconduct claims since 1989' Hockey Canada paid $8.9M to settle sexual misconduct claims since 1989
Hockey Canada paid $8.9M to settle sexual misconduct claims since 1989

Perrier said that he felt “disgusted” that his daughter’s registration fees had gone to the fund.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s hard to wrap my mind around it,” said Perrier as his daughter was on the ice at her tournament.
“How can this happen? How can Hockey Canada, which is supposed to be almost a church for every girl and boy that plays hockey, then go and protect rapists and abusers? With our money?”

Dixon said she was “appalled” that some of her fees had gone to pay for sexual assault claims when there were more pressing, morally sound issues the money could have supported.

“To think that there are kids who can’t even afford to play, and part of the fees are going to this instead, it’s just wrong on so, so many levels,” said Dixon, who played competitive hockey into adulthood. “There are just so many things that are being affected here. Women’s hockey is an important one to me.

“The amount of money that’s gone into this fund could have done a lot for women’s hockey.”

Read more: Hockey Canada made nine settlements totalling $7.6M from reserve fund: CFO

The ongoing controversies whirling around Hockey Canada and its use of registration fees are forcing parents to make difficult decisions, balancing their children’s desire to play hockey against ethical considerations.

Courtney Adams, from Sudbury, had planned to enrol her four-year-old son in hockey for the first time this fall but the sexual assault allegations have made her think twice. She said that how Hockey Canada handles the next few weeks will dictate how her family proceeds.

Story continues below advertisement

“If there’s no real changes in terms of the leadership group at Hockey Canada and an actual drive to change, not just the words, but the actions, there’s a chance that come September we might not be enrolling him in hockey,” said Adams, adding that it’s not just about where her money would go, but about making wise decisions as a parent.

“We also don’t like the idea of him being in a culture that allows this to happen. Yes, he’s young now, but if hockey is something that he enjoys, and he wants to stay in as he gets older, into his teen years, this is not the culture that we would want him involved in.”

Read more: Sport Canada was aware of Hockey Canada allegations in 2018, but didn’t tell minister

All three parents said that hockey culture is in a crisis and cited several other controversies as examples.

Perrier noted that in his neighbourhood a local under-15 hockey team had to suspend six of its players and Hockey Quebec had cancel the triple-A team’s final two games of the season after allegations of racism.

Dixon, a diehard Habs fan, said she was incredibly disappointed when the Montreal Canadiens drafted defenceman Logan Mailloux after he was convicted of sexual misconduct in 2020. Mailloux had renounced his draft eligibility so he could focus on reconciliation and personal growth but was selected by Montreal in the first round anyway.

Story continues below advertisement

Adams said that she was also concerned with the sexual assault trial of Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen, who was also a member of Canada’s 2016 junior team. Virtanen was found not guilty by a jury on Tuesday after Adams spoke with The Canadian Press.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Hockey Canada controversy weighing on parents: ‘We might not be enrolling him’

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted
Click to play video: 'Abuse survivors react to Hockey Canada executives’ testimony' Abuse survivors react to Hockey Canada executives’ testimony
Abuse survivors react to Hockey Canada executives’ testimony

Sylvain Perrier was sitting down to lunch with his wife and daughter when he saw the breaking news that Hockey Canada was embroiled in another group sexual assault investigation, this time involving the 2003 world junior team.

Turning to his wife, he began telling her in French about the allegations when his daughter interjected, asking what they were talking about.

“For a second my brain froze and I was like, ‘Oh, man, she’s only 11,’” said Perrier. “I tried to explain it but there’s no good way to explain it, right? Except being kind of forward with it. There’s no way to sugar-coat it.”

Read more: Sex assault survivors after Hockey Canada executives’ testimony: ‘Get out of the way now’

Perrier and his family had stopped at a restaurant as they drove from their home in Gatineau, Que., to Sudbury, Ont., for a hockey tournament his daughter was playing in. Because his daughter is familiar with the Hockey Canada brand, she was able to pick up that her parents were speaking about the sport that she loves.

Story continues below advertisement

“So I said ‘these guys, they did bad things to this girl. And the person that was supposed to help this girl, well, they just gave her money and told her to be quiet,’” Perrier said. “That’s kind of how I explained it. I mean, I don’t know if I did a good job. But I don’t know the best way to explain a situation like that.”

Hockey Canada had its funding from the federal government and corporate sponsors paused following allegations of a sexual assault involving eight members of the 2018 men’s junior hockey team.

Click to play video: 'Analysis of the Hockey Canada hearings' Analysis of the Hockey Canada hearings
Analysis of the Hockey Canada hearings

Those allegations came to light after it was reported that Hockey Canada paid out an undisclosed settlement to the complainant after she sued the organization, the Canadian Hockey League, and the eight unnamed players. The woman was seeking $3.55 million.

Hockey Canada later confirmed that it maintained a fund that drew on minor hockey membership fees to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual misconduct claims. The organization has since said the fund would no longer be used to pay out claims over sexual assault allegations.

Story continues below advertisement

Hockey Canada announced on July 22 that another sexual assault investigation was being launched involving members of the 2003 junior team.

Read more: As Hockey Canada re-opens alleged sex assault probe, here’s what 2018 players say so far

Erin Dixon, who has a 14-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son, said she was angry to learn that her children’s registration fees had in part gone to a fund that was used to pay off sexual misconduct claims.

Trending Stories

“I just don’t think that’s where kids’ athletic fee should be going and, of course, that behaviour should not be tolerated or supported in any way,” said Dixon from Kingston, Ont. “It’s a bit of a hit and not surprising to hear about the second situation (2003 allegations) coming out now.

“With the amount of money they’ve got set aside I’m going to expect we’ll hear more, there’ll be more of this.”

Click to play video: 'Hockey Canada paid $8.9M to settle sexual misconduct claims since 1989' Hockey Canada paid $8.9M to settle sexual misconduct claims since 1989
Hockey Canada paid $8.9M to settle sexual misconduct claims since 1989

Perrier said that he felt “disgusted” that his daughter’s registration fees had gone to the fund.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s hard to wrap my mind around it,” said Perrier as his daughter was on the ice at her tournament.
“How can this happen? How can Hockey Canada, which is supposed to be almost a church for every girl and boy that plays hockey, then go and protect rapists and abusers? With our money?”

Dixon said she was “appalled” that some of her fees had gone to pay for sexual assault claims when there were more pressing, morally sound issues the money could have supported.

“To think that there are kids who can’t even afford to play, and part of the fees are going to this instead, it’s just wrong on so, so many levels,” said Dixon, who played competitive hockey into adulthood. “There are just so many things that are being affected here. Women’s hockey is an important one to me.

“The amount of money that’s gone into this fund could have done a lot for women’s hockey.”

Read more: Hockey Canada made nine settlements totalling $7.6M from reserve fund: CFO

The ongoing controversies whirling around Hockey Canada and its use of registration fees are forcing parents to make difficult decisions, balancing their children’s desire to play hockey against ethical considerations.

Courtney Adams, from Sudbury, had planned to enrol her four-year-old son in hockey for the first time this fall but the sexual assault allegations have made her think twice. She said that how Hockey Canada handles the next few weeks will dictate how her family proceeds.

Story continues below advertisement

“If there’s no real changes in terms of the leadership group at Hockey Canada and an actual drive to change, not just the words, but the actions, there’s a chance that come September we might not be enrolling him in hockey,” said Adams, adding that it’s not just about where her money would go, but about making wise decisions as a parent.

“We also don’t like the idea of him being in a culture that allows this to happen. Yes, he’s young now, but if hockey is something that he enjoys, and he wants to stay in as he gets older, into his teen years, this is not the culture that we would want him involved in.”

Read more: Sport Canada was aware of Hockey Canada allegations in 2018, but didn’t tell minister

All three parents said that hockey culture is in a crisis and cited several other controversies as examples.

Perrier noted that in his neighbourhood a local under-15 hockey team had to suspend six of its players and Hockey Quebec had cancel the triple-A team’s final two games of the season after allegations of racism.

Dixon, a diehard Habs fan, said she was incredibly disappointed when the Montreal Canadiens drafted defenceman Logan Mailloux after he was convicted of sexual misconduct in 2020. Mailloux had renounced his draft eligibility so he could focus on reconciliation and personal growth but was selected by Montreal in the first round anyway.

Story continues below advertisement

Adams said that she was also concerned with the sexual assault trial of Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen, who was also a member of Canada’s 2016 junior team. Virtanen was found not guilty by a jury on Tuesday after Adams spoke with The Canadian Press.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Hockey Canada controversy weighing on parents: ‘We might not be enrolling him’

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted
Click to play video: 'Abuse survivors react to Hockey Canada executives’ testimony' Abuse survivors react to Hockey Canada executives’ testimony
Abuse survivors react to Hockey Canada executives’ testimony

Sylvain Perrier was sitting down to lunch with his wife and daughter when he saw the breaking news that Hockey Canada was embroiled in another group sexual assault investigation, this time involving the 2003 world junior team.

Turning to his wife, he began telling her in French about the allegations when his daughter interjected, asking what they were talking about.

“For a second my brain froze and I was like, ‘Oh, man, she’s only 11,’” said Perrier. “I tried to explain it but there’s no good way to explain it, right? Except being kind of forward with it. There’s no way to sugar-coat it.”

Read more: Sex assault survivors after Hockey Canada executives’ testimony: ‘Get out of the way now’

Perrier and his family had stopped at a restaurant as they drove from their home in Gatineau, Que., to Sudbury, Ont., for a hockey tournament his daughter was playing in. Because his daughter is familiar with the Hockey Canada brand, she was able to pick up that her parents were speaking about the sport that she loves.

Story continues below advertisement

“So I said ‘these guys, they did bad things to this girl. And the person that was supposed to help this girl, well, they just gave her money and told her to be quiet,’” Perrier said. “That’s kind of how I explained it. I mean, I don’t know if I did a good job. But I don’t know the best way to explain a situation like that.”

Hockey Canada had its funding from the federal government and corporate sponsors paused following allegations of a sexual assault involving eight members of the 2018 men’s junior hockey team.

Click to play video: 'Analysis of the Hockey Canada hearings' Analysis of the Hockey Canada hearings
Analysis of the Hockey Canada hearings

Those allegations came to light after it was reported that Hockey Canada paid out an undisclosed settlement to the complainant after she sued the organization, the Canadian Hockey League, and the eight unnamed players. The woman was seeking $3.55 million.

Hockey Canada later confirmed that it maintained a fund that drew on minor hockey membership fees to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual misconduct claims. The organization has since said the fund would no longer be used to pay out claims over sexual assault allegations.

Story continues below advertisement

Hockey Canada announced on July 22 that another sexual assault investigation was being launched involving members of the 2003 junior team.

Read more: As Hockey Canada re-opens alleged sex assault probe, here’s what 2018 players say so far

Erin Dixon, who has a 14-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son, said she was angry to learn that her children’s registration fees had in part gone to a fund that was used to pay off sexual misconduct claims.

Trending Stories

“I just don’t think that’s where kids’ athletic fee should be going and, of course, that behaviour should not be tolerated or supported in any way,” said Dixon from Kingston, Ont. “It’s a bit of a hit and not surprising to hear about the second situation (2003 allegations) coming out now.

“With the amount of money they’ve got set aside I’m going to expect we’ll hear more, there’ll be more of this.”

Click to play video: 'Hockey Canada paid $8.9M to settle sexual misconduct claims since 1989' Hockey Canada paid $8.9M to settle sexual misconduct claims since 1989
Hockey Canada paid $8.9M to settle sexual misconduct claims since 1989

Perrier said that he felt “disgusted” that his daughter’s registration fees had gone to the fund.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s hard to wrap my mind around it,” said Perrier as his daughter was on the ice at her tournament.
“How can this happen? How can Hockey Canada, which is supposed to be almost a church for every girl and boy that plays hockey, then go and protect rapists and abusers? With our money?”

Dixon said she was “appalled” that some of her fees had gone to pay for sexual assault claims when there were more pressing, morally sound issues the money could have supported.

“To think that there are kids who can’t even afford to play, and part of the fees are going to this instead, it’s just wrong on so, so many levels,” said Dixon, who played competitive hockey into adulthood. “There are just so many things that are being affected here. Women’s hockey is an important one to me.

“The amount of money that’s gone into this fund could have done a lot for women’s hockey.”

Read more: Hockey Canada made nine settlements totalling $7.6M from reserve fund: CFO

The ongoing controversies whirling around Hockey Canada and its use of registration fees are forcing parents to make difficult decisions, balancing their children’s desire to play hockey against ethical considerations.

Courtney Adams, from Sudbury, had planned to enrol her four-year-old son in hockey for the first time this fall but the sexual assault allegations have made her think twice. She said that how Hockey Canada handles the next few weeks will dictate how her family proceeds.

Story continues below advertisement

“If there’s no real changes in terms of the leadership group at Hockey Canada and an actual drive to change, not just the words, but the actions, there’s a chance that come September we might not be enrolling him in hockey,” said Adams, adding that it’s not just about where her money would go, but about making wise decisions as a parent.

“We also don’t like the idea of him being in a culture that allows this to happen. Yes, he’s young now, but if hockey is something that he enjoys, and he wants to stay in as he gets older, into his teen years, this is not the culture that we would want him involved in.”

Read more: Sport Canada was aware of Hockey Canada allegations in 2018, but didn’t tell minister

All three parents said that hockey culture is in a crisis and cited several other controversies as examples.

Perrier noted that in his neighbourhood a local under-15 hockey team had to suspend six of its players and Hockey Quebec had cancel the triple-A team’s final two games of the season after allegations of racism.

Dixon, a diehard Habs fan, said she was incredibly disappointed when the Montreal Canadiens drafted defenceman Logan Mailloux after he was convicted of sexual misconduct in 2020. Mailloux had renounced his draft eligibility so he could focus on reconciliation and personal growth but was selected by Montreal in the first round anyway.

Story continues below advertisement

Adams said that she was also concerned with the sexual assault trial of Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen, who was also a member of Canada’s 2016 junior team. Virtanen was found not guilty by a jury on Tuesday after Adams spoke with The Canadian Press.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Hockey Canada controversy weighing on parents: ‘We might not be enrolling him’

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted
Click to play video: 'Abuse survivors react to Hockey Canada executives’ testimony' Abuse survivors react to Hockey Canada executives’ testimony
Abuse survivors react to Hockey Canada executives’ testimony

Sylvain Perrier was sitting down to lunch with his wife and daughter when he saw the breaking news that Hockey Canada was embroiled in another group sexual assault investigation, this time involving the 2003 world junior team.

Turning to his wife, he began telling her in French about the allegations when his daughter interjected, asking what they were talking about.

“For a second my brain froze and I was like, ‘Oh, man, she’s only 11,’” said Perrier. “I tried to explain it but there’s no good way to explain it, right? Except being kind of forward with it. There’s no way to sugar-coat it.”

Read more: Sex assault survivors after Hockey Canada executives’ testimony: ‘Get out of the way now’

Perrier and his family had stopped at a restaurant as they drove from their home in Gatineau, Que., to Sudbury, Ont., for a hockey tournament his daughter was playing in. Because his daughter is familiar with the Hockey Canada brand, she was able to pick up that her parents were speaking about the sport that she loves.

Story continues below advertisement

“So I said ‘these guys, they did bad things to this girl. And the person that was supposed to help this girl, well, they just gave her money and told her to be quiet,’” Perrier said. “That’s kind of how I explained it. I mean, I don’t know if I did a good job. But I don’t know the best way to explain a situation like that.”

Hockey Canada had its funding from the federal government and corporate sponsors paused following allegations of a sexual assault involving eight members of the 2018 men’s junior hockey team.

Click to play video: 'Analysis of the Hockey Canada hearings' Analysis of the Hockey Canada hearings
Analysis of the Hockey Canada hearings

Those allegations came to light after it was reported that Hockey Canada paid out an undisclosed settlement to the complainant after she sued the organization, the Canadian Hockey League, and the eight unnamed players. The woman was seeking $3.55 million.

Hockey Canada later confirmed that it maintained a fund that drew on minor hockey membership fees to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual misconduct claims. The organization has since said the fund would no longer be used to pay out claims over sexual assault allegations.

Story continues below advertisement

Hockey Canada announced on July 22 that another sexual assault investigation was being launched involving members of the 2003 junior team.

Read more: As Hockey Canada re-opens alleged sex assault probe, here’s what 2018 players say so far

Erin Dixon, who has a 14-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son, said she was angry to learn that her children’s registration fees had in part gone to a fund that was used to pay off sexual misconduct claims.

Trending Stories

“I just don’t think that’s where kids’ athletic fee should be going and, of course, that behaviour should not be tolerated or supported in any way,” said Dixon from Kingston, Ont. “It’s a bit of a hit and not surprising to hear about the second situation (2003 allegations) coming out now.

“With the amount of money they’ve got set aside I’m going to expect we’ll hear more, there’ll be more of this.”

Click to play video: 'Hockey Canada paid $8.9M to settle sexual misconduct claims since 1989' Hockey Canada paid $8.9M to settle sexual misconduct claims since 1989
Hockey Canada paid $8.9M to settle sexual misconduct claims since 1989

Perrier said that he felt “disgusted” that his daughter’s registration fees had gone to the fund.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s hard to wrap my mind around it,” said Perrier as his daughter was on the ice at her tournament.
“How can this happen? How can Hockey Canada, which is supposed to be almost a church for every girl and boy that plays hockey, then go and protect rapists and abusers? With our money?”

Dixon said she was “appalled” that some of her fees had gone to pay for sexual assault claims when there were more pressing, morally sound issues the money could have supported.

“To think that there are kids who can’t even afford to play, and part of the fees are going to this instead, it’s just wrong on so, so many levels,” said Dixon, who played competitive hockey into adulthood. “There are just so many things that are being affected here. Women’s hockey is an important one to me.

“The amount of money that’s gone into this fund could have done a lot for women’s hockey.”

Read more: Hockey Canada made nine settlements totalling $7.6M from reserve fund: CFO

The ongoing controversies whirling around Hockey Canada and its use of registration fees are forcing parents to make difficult decisions, balancing their children’s desire to play hockey against ethical considerations.

Courtney Adams, from Sudbury, had planned to enrol her four-year-old son in hockey for the first time this fall but the sexual assault allegations have made her think twice. She said that how Hockey Canada handles the next few weeks will dictate how her family proceeds.

Story continues below advertisement

“If there’s no real changes in terms of the leadership group at Hockey Canada and an actual drive to change, not just the words, but the actions, there’s a chance that come September we might not be enrolling him in hockey,” said Adams, adding that it’s not just about where her money would go, but about making wise decisions as a parent.

“We also don’t like the idea of him being in a culture that allows this to happen. Yes, he’s young now, but if hockey is something that he enjoys, and he wants to stay in as he gets older, into his teen years, this is not the culture that we would want him involved in.”

Read more: Sport Canada was aware of Hockey Canada allegations in 2018, but didn’t tell minister

All three parents said that hockey culture is in a crisis and cited several other controversies as examples.

Perrier noted that in his neighbourhood a local under-15 hockey team had to suspend six of its players and Hockey Quebec had cancel the triple-A team’s final two games of the season after allegations of racism.

Dixon, a diehard Habs fan, said she was incredibly disappointed when the Montreal Canadiens drafted defenceman Logan Mailloux after he was convicted of sexual misconduct in 2020. Mailloux had renounced his draft eligibility so he could focus on reconciliation and personal growth but was selected by Montreal in the first round anyway.

Story continues below advertisement

Adams said that she was also concerned with the sexual assault trial of Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen, who was also a member of Canada’s 2016 junior team. Virtanen was found not guilty by a jury on Tuesday after Adams spoke with The Canadian Press.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Hockey Canada controversy weighing on parents: ‘We might not be enrolling him’

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted
Click to play video: 'Abuse survivors react to Hockey Canada executives’ testimony' Abuse survivors react to Hockey Canada executives’ testimony
Abuse survivors react to Hockey Canada executives’ testimony

Sylvain Perrier was sitting down to lunch with his wife and daughter when he saw the breaking news that Hockey Canada was embroiled in another group sexual assault investigation, this time involving the 2003 world junior team.

Turning to his wife, he began telling her in French about the allegations when his daughter interjected, asking what they were talking about.

“For a second my brain froze and I was like, ‘Oh, man, she’s only 11,’” said Perrier. “I tried to explain it but there’s no good way to explain it, right? Except being kind of forward with it. There’s no way to sugar-coat it.”

Read more: Sex assault survivors after Hockey Canada executives’ testimony: ‘Get out of the way now’

Perrier and his family had stopped at a restaurant as they drove from their home in Gatineau, Que., to Sudbury, Ont., for a hockey tournament his daughter was playing in. Because his daughter is familiar with the Hockey Canada brand, she was able to pick up that her parents were speaking about the sport that she loves.

Story continues below advertisement

“So I said ‘these guys, they did bad things to this girl. And the person that was supposed to help this girl, well, they just gave her money and told her to be quiet,’” Perrier said. “That’s kind of how I explained it. I mean, I don’t know if I did a good job. But I don’t know the best way to explain a situation like that.”

Hockey Canada had its funding from the federal government and corporate sponsors paused following allegations of a sexual assault involving eight members of the 2018 men’s junior hockey team.

Click to play video: 'Analysis of the Hockey Canada hearings' Analysis of the Hockey Canada hearings
Analysis of the Hockey Canada hearings

Those allegations came to light after it was reported that Hockey Canada paid out an undisclosed settlement to the complainant after she sued the organization, the Canadian Hockey League, and the eight unnamed players. The woman was seeking $3.55 million.

Hockey Canada later confirmed that it maintained a fund that drew on minor hockey membership fees to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual misconduct claims. The organization has since said the fund would no longer be used to pay out claims over sexual assault allegations.

Story continues below advertisement

Hockey Canada announced on July 22 that another sexual assault investigation was being launched involving members of the 2003 junior team.

Read more: As Hockey Canada re-opens alleged sex assault probe, here’s what 2018 players say so far

Erin Dixon, who has a 14-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son, said she was angry to learn that her children’s registration fees had in part gone to a fund that was used to pay off sexual misconduct claims.

Trending Stories

“I just don’t think that’s where kids’ athletic fee should be going and, of course, that behaviour should not be tolerated or supported in any way,” said Dixon from Kingston, Ont. “It’s a bit of a hit and not surprising to hear about the second situation (2003 allegations) coming out now.

“With the amount of money they’ve got set aside I’m going to expect we’ll hear more, there’ll be more of this.”

Click to play video: 'Hockey Canada paid $8.9M to settle sexual misconduct claims since 1989' Hockey Canada paid $8.9M to settle sexual misconduct claims since 1989
Hockey Canada paid $8.9M to settle sexual misconduct claims since 1989

Perrier said that he felt “disgusted” that his daughter’s registration fees had gone to the fund.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s hard to wrap my mind around it,” said Perrier as his daughter was on the ice at her tournament.
“How can this happen? How can Hockey Canada, which is supposed to be almost a church for every girl and boy that plays hockey, then go and protect rapists and abusers? With our money?”

Dixon said she was “appalled” that some of her fees had gone to pay for sexual assault claims when there were more pressing, morally sound issues the money could have supported.

“To think that there are kids who can’t even afford to play, and part of the fees are going to this instead, it’s just wrong on so, so many levels,” said Dixon, who played competitive hockey into adulthood. “There are just so many things that are being affected here. Women’s hockey is an important one to me.

“The amount of money that’s gone into this fund could have done a lot for women’s hockey.”

Read more: Hockey Canada made nine settlements totalling $7.6M from reserve fund: CFO

The ongoing controversies whirling around Hockey Canada and its use of registration fees are forcing parents to make difficult decisions, balancing their children’s desire to play hockey against ethical considerations.

Courtney Adams, from Sudbury, had planned to enrol her four-year-old son in hockey for the first time this fall but the sexual assault allegations have made her think twice. She said that how Hockey Canada handles the next few weeks will dictate how her family proceeds.

Story continues below advertisement

“If there’s no real changes in terms of the leadership group at Hockey Canada and an actual drive to change, not just the words, but the actions, there’s a chance that come September we might not be enrolling him in hockey,” said Adams, adding that it’s not just about where her money would go, but about making wise decisions as a parent.

“We also don’t like the idea of him being in a culture that allows this to happen. Yes, he’s young now, but if hockey is something that he enjoys, and he wants to stay in as he gets older, into his teen years, this is not the culture that we would want him involved in.”

Read more: Sport Canada was aware of Hockey Canada allegations in 2018, but didn’t tell minister

All three parents said that hockey culture is in a crisis and cited several other controversies as examples.

Perrier noted that in his neighbourhood a local under-15 hockey team had to suspend six of its players and Hockey Quebec had cancel the triple-A team’s final two games of the season after allegations of racism.

Dixon, a diehard Habs fan, said she was incredibly disappointed when the Montreal Canadiens drafted defenceman Logan Mailloux after he was convicted of sexual misconduct in 2020. Mailloux had renounced his draft eligibility so he could focus on reconciliation and personal growth but was selected by Montreal in the first round anyway.

Story continues below advertisement

Adams said that she was also concerned with the sexual assault trial of Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen, who was also a member of Canada’s 2016 junior team. Virtanen was found not guilty by a jury on Tuesday after Adams spoke with The Canadian Press.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Hockey Canada controversy weighing on parents: ‘We might not be enrolling him’

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted
Click to play video: 'Abuse survivors react to Hockey Canada executives’ testimony' Abuse survivors react to Hockey Canada executives’ testimony
Abuse survivors react to Hockey Canada executives’ testimony

Sylvain Perrier was sitting down to lunch with his wife and daughter when he saw the breaking news that Hockey Canada was embroiled in another group sexual assault investigation, this time involving the 2003 world junior team.

Turning to his wife, he began telling her in French about the allegations when his daughter interjected, asking what they were talking about.

“For a second my brain froze and I was like, ‘Oh, man, she’s only 11,’” said Perrier. “I tried to explain it but there’s no good way to explain it, right? Except being kind of forward with it. There’s no way to sugar-coat it.”

Read more: Sex assault survivors after Hockey Canada executives’ testimony: ‘Get out of the way now’

Perrier and his family had stopped at a restaurant as they drove from their home in Gatineau, Que., to Sudbury, Ont., for a hockey tournament his daughter was playing in. Because his daughter is familiar with the Hockey Canada brand, she was able to pick up that her parents were speaking about the sport that she loves.

Story continues below advertisement

“So I said ‘these guys, they did bad things to this girl. And the person that was supposed to help this girl, well, they just gave her money and told her to be quiet,’” Perrier said. “That’s kind of how I explained it. I mean, I don’t know if I did a good job. But I don’t know the best way to explain a situation like that.”

Hockey Canada had its funding from the federal government and corporate sponsors paused following allegations of a sexual assault involving eight members of the 2018 men’s junior hockey team.

Click to play video: 'Analysis of the Hockey Canada hearings' Analysis of the Hockey Canada hearings
Analysis of the Hockey Canada hearings

Those allegations came to light after it was reported that Hockey Canada paid out an undisclosed settlement to the complainant after she sued the organization, the Canadian Hockey League, and the eight unnamed players. The woman was seeking $3.55 million.

Hockey Canada later confirmed that it maintained a fund that drew on minor hockey membership fees to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual misconduct claims. The organization has since said the fund would no longer be used to pay out claims over sexual assault allegations.

Story continues below advertisement

Hockey Canada announced on July 22 that another sexual assault investigation was being launched involving members of the 2003 junior team.

Read more: As Hockey Canada re-opens alleged sex assault probe, here’s what 2018 players say so far

Erin Dixon, who has a 14-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son, said she was angry to learn that her children’s registration fees had in part gone to a fund that was used to pay off sexual misconduct claims.

Trending Stories

“I just don’t think that’s where kids’ athletic fee should be going and, of course, that behaviour should not be tolerated or supported in any way,” said Dixon from Kingston, Ont. “It’s a bit of a hit and not surprising to hear about the second situation (2003 allegations) coming out now.

“With the amount of money they’ve got set aside I’m going to expect we’ll hear more, there’ll be more of this.”

Click to play video: 'Hockey Canada paid $8.9M to settle sexual misconduct claims since 1989' Hockey Canada paid $8.9M to settle sexual misconduct claims since 1989
Hockey Canada paid $8.9M to settle sexual misconduct claims since 1989

Perrier said that he felt “disgusted” that his daughter’s registration fees had gone to the fund.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s hard to wrap my mind around it,” said Perrier as his daughter was on the ice at her tournament.
“How can this happen? How can Hockey Canada, which is supposed to be almost a church for every girl and boy that plays hockey, then go and protect rapists and abusers? With our money?”

Dixon said she was “appalled” that some of her fees had gone to pay for sexual assault claims when there were more pressing, morally sound issues the money could have supported.

“To think that there are kids who can’t even afford to play, and part of the fees are going to this instead, it’s just wrong on so, so many levels,” said Dixon, who played competitive hockey into adulthood. “There are just so many things that are being affected here. Women’s hockey is an important one to me.

“The amount of money that’s gone into this fund could have done a lot for women’s hockey.”

Read more: Hockey Canada made nine settlements totalling $7.6M from reserve fund: CFO

The ongoing controversies whirling around Hockey Canada and its use of registration fees are forcing parents to make difficult decisions, balancing their children’s desire to play hockey against ethical considerations.

Courtney Adams, from Sudbury, had planned to enrol her four-year-old son in hockey for the first time this fall but the sexual assault allegations have made her think twice. She said that how Hockey Canada handles the next few weeks will dictate how her family proceeds.

Story continues below advertisement

“If there’s no real changes in terms of the leadership group at Hockey Canada and an actual drive to change, not just the words, but the actions, there’s a chance that come September we might not be enrolling him in hockey,” said Adams, adding that it’s not just about where her money would go, but about making wise decisions as a parent.

“We also don’t like the idea of him being in a culture that allows this to happen. Yes, he’s young now, but if hockey is something that he enjoys, and he wants to stay in as he gets older, into his teen years, this is not the culture that we would want him involved in.”

Read more: Sport Canada was aware of Hockey Canada allegations in 2018, but didn’t tell minister

All three parents said that hockey culture is in a crisis and cited several other controversies as examples.

Perrier noted that in his neighbourhood a local under-15 hockey team had to suspend six of its players and Hockey Quebec had cancel the triple-A team’s final two games of the season after allegations of racism.

Dixon, a diehard Habs fan, said she was incredibly disappointed when the Montreal Canadiens drafted defenceman Logan Mailloux after he was convicted of sexual misconduct in 2020. Mailloux had renounced his draft eligibility so he could focus on reconciliation and personal growth but was selected by Montreal in the first round anyway.

Story continues below advertisement

Adams said that she was also concerned with the sexual assault trial of Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen, who was also a member of Canada’s 2016 junior team. Virtanen was found not guilty by a jury on Tuesday after Adams spoke with The Canadian Press.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Hockey Canada controversy weighing on parents: ‘We might not be enrolling him’

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted
Click to play video: 'Abuse survivors react to Hockey Canada executives’ testimony' Abuse survivors react to Hockey Canada executives’ testimony
Abuse survivors react to Hockey Canada executives’ testimony

Sylvain Perrier was sitting down to lunch with his wife and daughter when he saw the breaking news that Hockey Canada was embroiled in another group sexual assault investigation, this time involving the 2003 world junior team.

Turning to his wife, he began telling her in French about the allegations when his daughter interjected, asking what they were talking about.

“For a second my brain froze and I was like, ‘Oh, man, she’s only 11,’” said Perrier. “I tried to explain it but there’s no good way to explain it, right? Except being kind of forward with it. There’s no way to sugar-coat it.”

Read more: Sex assault survivors after Hockey Canada executives’ testimony: ‘Get out of the way now’

Perrier and his family had stopped at a restaurant as they drove from their home in Gatineau, Que., to Sudbury, Ont., for a hockey tournament his daughter was playing in. Because his daughter is familiar with the Hockey Canada brand, she was able to pick up that her parents were speaking about the sport that she loves.

Story continues below advertisement

“So I said ‘these guys, they did bad things to this girl. And the person that was supposed to help this girl, well, they just gave her money and told her to be quiet,’” Perrier said. “That’s kind of how I explained it. I mean, I don’t know if I did a good job. But I don’t know the best way to explain a situation like that.”

Hockey Canada had its funding from the federal government and corporate sponsors paused following allegations of a sexual assault involving eight members of the 2018 men’s junior hockey team.

Click to play video: 'Analysis of the Hockey Canada hearings' Analysis of the Hockey Canada hearings
Analysis of the Hockey Canada hearings

Those allegations came to light after it was reported that Hockey Canada paid out an undisclosed settlement to the complainant after she sued the organization, the Canadian Hockey League, and the eight unnamed players. The woman was seeking $3.55 million.

Hockey Canada later confirmed that it maintained a fund that drew on minor hockey membership fees to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual misconduct claims. The organization has since said the fund would no longer be used to pay out claims over sexual assault allegations.

Story continues below advertisement

Hockey Canada announced on July 22 that another sexual assault investigation was being launched involving members of the 2003 junior team.

Read more: As Hockey Canada re-opens alleged sex assault probe, here’s what 2018 players say so far

Erin Dixon, who has a 14-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son, said she was angry to learn that her children’s registration fees had in part gone to a fund that was used to pay off sexual misconduct claims.

Trending Stories

“I just don’t think that’s where kids’ athletic fee should be going and, of course, that behaviour should not be tolerated or supported in any way,” said Dixon from Kingston, Ont. “It’s a bit of a hit and not surprising to hear about the second situation (2003 allegations) coming out now.

“With the amount of money they’ve got set aside I’m going to expect we’ll hear more, there’ll be more of this.”

Click to play video: 'Hockey Canada paid $8.9M to settle sexual misconduct claims since 1989' Hockey Canada paid $8.9M to settle sexual misconduct claims since 1989
Hockey Canada paid $8.9M to settle sexual misconduct claims since 1989

Perrier said that he felt “disgusted” that his daughter’s registration fees had gone to the fund.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s hard to wrap my mind around it,” said Perrier as his daughter was on the ice at her tournament.
“How can this happen? How can Hockey Canada, which is supposed to be almost a church for every girl and boy that plays hockey, then go and protect rapists and abusers? With our money?”

Dixon said she was “appalled” that some of her fees had gone to pay for sexual assault claims when there were more pressing, morally sound issues the money could have supported.

“To think that there are kids who can’t even afford to play, and part of the fees are going to this instead, it’s just wrong on so, so many levels,” said Dixon, who played competitive hockey into adulthood. “There are just so many things that are being affected here. Women’s hockey is an important one to me.

“The amount of money that’s gone into this fund could have done a lot for women’s hockey.”

Read more: Hockey Canada made nine settlements totalling $7.6M from reserve fund: CFO

The ongoing controversies whirling around Hockey Canada and its use of registration fees are forcing parents to make difficult decisions, balancing their children’s desire to play hockey against ethical considerations.

Courtney Adams, from Sudbury, had planned to enrol her four-year-old son in hockey for the first time this fall but the sexual assault allegations have made her think twice. She said that how Hockey Canada handles the next few weeks will dictate how her family proceeds.

Story continues below advertisement

“If there’s no real changes in terms of the leadership group at Hockey Canada and an actual drive to change, not just the words, but the actions, there’s a chance that come September we might not be enrolling him in hockey,” said Adams, adding that it’s not just about where her money would go, but about making wise decisions as a parent.

“We also don’t like the idea of him being in a culture that allows this to happen. Yes, he’s young now, but if hockey is something that he enjoys, and he wants to stay in as he gets older, into his teen years, this is not the culture that we would want him involved in.”

Read more: Sport Canada was aware of Hockey Canada allegations in 2018, but didn’t tell minister

All three parents said that hockey culture is in a crisis and cited several other controversies as examples.

Perrier noted that in his neighbourhood a local under-15 hockey team had to suspend six of its players and Hockey Quebec had cancel the triple-A team’s final two games of the season after allegations of racism.

Dixon, a diehard Habs fan, said she was incredibly disappointed when the Montreal Canadiens drafted defenceman Logan Mailloux after he was convicted of sexual misconduct in 2020. Mailloux had renounced his draft eligibility so he could focus on reconciliation and personal growth but was selected by Montreal in the first round anyway.

Story continues below advertisement

Adams said that she was also concerned with the sexual assault trial of Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen, who was also a member of Canada’s 2016 junior team. Virtanen was found not guilty by a jury on Tuesday after Adams spoke with The Canadian Press.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Hockey Canada controversy weighing on parents: ‘We might not be enrolling him’

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted
Click to play video: 'Abuse survivors react to Hockey Canada executives’ testimony' Abuse survivors react to Hockey Canada executives’ testimony
Abuse survivors react to Hockey Canada executives’ testimony

Sylvain Perrier was sitting down to lunch with his wife and daughter when he saw the breaking news that Hockey Canada was embroiled in another group sexual assault investigation, this time involving the 2003 world junior team.

Turning to his wife, he began telling her in French about the allegations when his daughter interjected, asking what they were talking about.

“For a second my brain froze and I was like, ‘Oh, man, she’s only 11,’” said Perrier. “I tried to explain it but there’s no good way to explain it, right? Except being kind of forward with it. There’s no way to sugar-coat it.”

Read more: Sex assault survivors after Hockey Canada executives’ testimony: ‘Get out of the way now’

Perrier and his family had stopped at a restaurant as they drove from their home in Gatineau, Que., to Sudbury, Ont., for a hockey tournament his daughter was playing in. Because his daughter is familiar with the Hockey Canada brand, she was able to pick up that her parents were speaking about the sport that she loves.

Story continues below advertisement

“So I said ‘these guys, they did bad things to this girl. And the person that was supposed to help this girl, well, they just gave her money and told her to be quiet,’” Perrier said. “That’s kind of how I explained it. I mean, I don’t know if I did a good job. But I don’t know the best way to explain a situation like that.”

Hockey Canada had its funding from the federal government and corporate sponsors paused following allegations of a sexual assault involving eight members of the 2018 men’s junior hockey team.

Click to play video: 'Analysis of the Hockey Canada hearings' Analysis of the Hockey Canada hearings
Analysis of the Hockey Canada hearings

Those allegations came to light after it was reported that Hockey Canada paid out an undisclosed settlement to the complainant after she sued the organization, the Canadian Hockey League, and the eight unnamed players. The woman was seeking $3.55 million.

Hockey Canada later confirmed that it maintained a fund that drew on minor hockey membership fees to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual misconduct claims. The organization has since said the fund would no longer be used to pay out claims over sexual assault allegations.

Story continues below advertisement

Hockey Canada announced on July 22 that another sexual assault investigation was being launched involving members of the 2003 junior team.

Read more: As Hockey Canada re-opens alleged sex assault probe, here’s what 2018 players say so far

Erin Dixon, who has a 14-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son, said she was angry to learn that her children’s registration fees had in part gone to a fund that was used to pay off sexual misconduct claims.

Trending Stories

“I just don’t think that’s where kids’ athletic fee should be going and, of course, that behaviour should not be tolerated or supported in any way,” said Dixon from Kingston, Ont. “It’s a bit of a hit and not surprising to hear about the second situation (2003 allegations) coming out now.

“With the amount of money they’ve got set aside I’m going to expect we’ll hear more, there’ll be more of this.”

Click to play video: 'Hockey Canada paid $8.9M to settle sexual misconduct claims since 1989' Hockey Canada paid $8.9M to settle sexual misconduct claims since 1989
Hockey Canada paid $8.9M to settle sexual misconduct claims since 1989

Perrier said that he felt “disgusted” that his daughter’s registration fees had gone to the fund.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s hard to wrap my mind around it,” said Perrier as his daughter was on the ice at her tournament.
“How can this happen? How can Hockey Canada, which is supposed to be almost a church for every girl and boy that plays hockey, then go and protect rapists and abusers? With our money?”

Dixon said she was “appalled” that some of her fees had gone to pay for sexual assault claims when there were more pressing, morally sound issues the money could have supported.

“To think that there are kids who can’t even afford to play, and part of the fees are going to this instead, it’s just wrong on so, so many levels,” said Dixon, who played competitive hockey into adulthood. “There are just so many things that are being affected here. Women’s hockey is an important one to me.

“The amount of money that’s gone into this fund could have done a lot for women’s hockey.”

Read more: Hockey Canada made nine settlements totalling $7.6M from reserve fund: CFO

The ongoing controversies whirling around Hockey Canada and its use of registration fees are forcing parents to make difficult decisions, balancing their children’s desire to play hockey against ethical considerations.

Courtney Adams, from Sudbury, had planned to enrol her four-year-old son in hockey for the first time this fall but the sexual assault allegations have made her think twice. She said that how Hockey Canada handles the next few weeks will dictate how her family proceeds.

Story continues below advertisement

“If there’s no real changes in terms of the leadership group at Hockey Canada and an actual drive to change, not just the words, but the actions, there’s a chance that come September we might not be enrolling him in hockey,” said Adams, adding that it’s not just about where her money would go, but about making wise decisions as a parent.

“We also don’t like the idea of him being in a culture that allows this to happen. Yes, he’s young now, but if hockey is something that he enjoys, and he wants to stay in as he gets older, into his teen years, this is not the culture that we would want him involved in.”

Read more: Sport Canada was aware of Hockey Canada allegations in 2018, but didn’t tell minister

All three parents said that hockey culture is in a crisis and cited several other controversies as examples.

Perrier noted that in his neighbourhood a local under-15 hockey team had to suspend six of its players and Hockey Quebec had cancel the triple-A team’s final two games of the season after allegations of racism.

Dixon, a diehard Habs fan, said she was incredibly disappointed when the Montreal Canadiens drafted defenceman Logan Mailloux after he was convicted of sexual misconduct in 2020. Mailloux had renounced his draft eligibility so he could focus on reconciliation and personal growth but was selected by Montreal in the first round anyway.

Story continues below advertisement

Adams said that she was also concerned with the sexual assault trial of Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen, who was also a member of Canada’s 2016 junior team. Virtanen was found not guilty by a jury on Tuesday after Adams spoke with The Canadian Press.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Canada

Hockey Canada controversy weighing on parents: ‘We might not be enrolling him’

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted
Click to play video: 'Abuse survivors react to Hockey Canada executives’ testimony' Abuse survivors react to Hockey Canada executives’ testimony
Abuse survivors react to Hockey Canada executives’ testimony

Sylvain Perrier was sitting down to lunch with his wife and daughter when he saw the breaking news that Hockey Canada was embroiled in another group sexual assault investigation, this time involving the 2003 world junior team.

Turning to his wife, he began telling her in French about the allegations when his daughter interjected, asking what they were talking about.

“For a second my brain froze and I was like, ‘Oh, man, she’s only 11,’” said Perrier. “I tried to explain it but there’s no good way to explain it, right? Except being kind of forward with it. There’s no way to sugar-coat it.”

Read more: Sex assault survivors after Hockey Canada executives’ testimony: ‘Get out of the way now’

Perrier and his family had stopped at a restaurant as they drove from their home in Gatineau, Que., to Sudbury, Ont., for a hockey tournament his daughter was playing in. Because his daughter is familiar with the Hockey Canada brand, she was able to pick up that her parents were speaking about the sport that she loves.

Story continues below advertisement

“So I said ‘these guys, they did bad things to this girl. And the person that was supposed to help this girl, well, they just gave her money and told her to be quiet,’” Perrier said. “That’s kind of how I explained it. I mean, I don’t know if I did a good job. But I don’t know the best way to explain a situation like that.”

Hockey Canada had its funding from the federal government and corporate sponsors paused following allegations of a sexual assault involving eight members of the 2018 men’s junior hockey team.

Click to play video: 'Analysis of the Hockey Canada hearings' Analysis of the Hockey Canada hearings
Analysis of the Hockey Canada hearings

Those allegations came to light after it was reported that Hockey Canada paid out an undisclosed settlement to the complainant after she sued the organization, the Canadian Hockey League, and the eight unnamed players. The woman was seeking $3.55 million.

Hockey Canada later confirmed that it maintained a fund that drew on minor hockey membership fees to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual misconduct claims. The organization has since said the fund would no longer be used to pay out claims over sexual assault allegations.

Story continues below advertisement

Hockey Canada announced on July 22 that another sexual assault investigation was being launched involving members of the 2003 junior team.

Read more: As Hockey Canada re-opens alleged sex assault probe, here’s what 2018 players say so far

Erin Dixon, who has a 14-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son, said she was angry to learn that her children’s registration fees had in part gone to a fund that was used to pay off sexual misconduct claims.

Trending Stories

“I just don’t think that’s where kids’ athletic fee should be going and, of course, that behaviour should not be tolerated or supported in any way,” said Dixon from Kingston, Ont. “It’s a bit of a hit and not surprising to hear about the second situation (2003 allegations) coming out now.

“With the amount of money they’ve got set aside I’m going to expect we’ll hear more, there’ll be more of this.”

Click to play video: 'Hockey Canada paid $8.9M to settle sexual misconduct claims since 1989' Hockey Canada paid $8.9M to settle sexual misconduct claims since 1989
Hockey Canada paid $8.9M to settle sexual misconduct claims since 1989

Perrier said that he felt “disgusted” that his daughter’s registration fees had gone to the fund.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s hard to wrap my mind around it,” said Perrier as his daughter was on the ice at her tournament.
“How can this happen? How can Hockey Canada, which is supposed to be almost a church for every girl and boy that plays hockey, then go and protect rapists and abusers? With our money?”

Dixon said she was “appalled” that some of her fees had gone to pay for sexual assault claims when there were more pressing, morally sound issues the money could have supported.

“To think that there are kids who can’t even afford to play, and part of the fees are going to this instead, it’s just wrong on so, so many levels,” said Dixon, who played competitive hockey into adulthood. “There are just so many things that are being affected here. Women’s hockey is an important one to me.

“The amount of money that’s gone into this fund could have done a lot for women’s hockey.”

Read more: Hockey Canada made nine settlements totalling $7.6M from reserve fund: CFO

The ongoing controversies whirling around Hockey Canada and its use of registration fees are forcing parents to make difficult decisions, balancing their children’s desire to play hockey against ethical considerations.

Courtney Adams, from Sudbury, had planned to enrol her four-year-old son in hockey for the first time this fall but the sexual assault allegations have made her think twice. She said that how Hockey Canada handles the next few weeks will dictate how her family proceeds.

Story continues below advertisement

“If there’s no real changes in terms of the leadership group at Hockey Canada and an actual drive to change, not just the words, but the actions, there’s a chance that come September we might not be enrolling him in hockey,” said Adams, adding that it’s not just about where her money would go, but about making wise decisions as a parent.

“We also don’t like the idea of him being in a culture that allows this to happen. Yes, he’s young now, but if hockey is something that he enjoys, and he wants to stay in as he gets older, into his teen years, this is not the culture that we would want him involved in.”

Read more: Sport Canada was aware of Hockey Canada allegations in 2018, but didn’t tell minister

All three parents said that hockey culture is in a crisis and cited several other controversies as examples.

Perrier noted that in his neighbourhood a local under-15 hockey team had to suspend six of its players and Hockey Quebec had cancel the triple-A team’s final two games of the season after allegations of racism.

Dixon, a diehard Habs fan, said she was incredibly disappointed when the Montreal Canadiens drafted defenceman Logan Mailloux after he was convicted of sexual misconduct in 2020. Mailloux had renounced his draft eligibility so he could focus on reconciliation and personal growth but was selected by Montreal in the first round anyway.

Story continues below advertisement

Adams said that she was also concerned with the sexual assault trial of Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen, who was also a member of Canada’s 2016 junior team. Virtanen was found not guilty by a jury on Tuesday after Adams spoke with The Canadian Press.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers