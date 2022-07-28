Menu

Fire

3 people escape, 2 cats rescued from Regina house fire on Athol street

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 11:41 am
Regina Fire crews responded to a house fire on Athol Street where three people and two cats were rescued. View image in full screen
Regina Fire crews responded to a house fire on Athol Street where three people and two cats were rescued. File / Global News

Three people escaped and two cats were rescued from a house fire on Athol Street in Regina on Thursday morning.

Read more: Regina house catches fire after being struck by lightning

According to a Regina Fire Department tweet, the fire was reported at 3:54 a.m. on the 1500 block of Athol Street and firefighters controlled the blaze after contending with heavy smoke.

“Three people were treated and transferred to hospital and two cats were rescued,” stated RFD. “The (three) occupants managed to escape the fire prior to arrival.”

Read more: ‘A busy morning at Regina Fire’ — Three fires reported in two hours, officials say

RFD stated the occupants were treated for burn injuries. The fire inspector was in attendance and Regina fire says the fire was contained to the main floor. The fire is under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Lightning strike unlucky for Regina couple' Lightning strike unlucky for Regina couple
Lightning strike unlucky for Regina couple – Jul 15, 2022
