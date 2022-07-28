3 people escape, 2 cats rescued from Regina house fire on Athol street

Three people escaped and two cats were rescued from a house fire on Athol Street in Regina on Thursday morning.
According to a Regina Fire Department tweet, the fire was reported at 3:54 a.m. on the 1500 block of Athol Street and firefighters controlled the blaze after contending with heavy smoke.
“Three people were treated and transferred to hospital and two cats were rescued,” stated RFD. “The (three) occupants managed to escape the fire prior to arrival.”
RFD stated the occupants were treated for burn injuries. The fire inspector was in attendance and Regina fire says the fire was contained to the main floor. The fire is under investigation.
