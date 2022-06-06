‘A busy morning at Regina Fire’: Three fires reported in two hours, officials say

Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to three house fires in two hours Monday morning, as well as a major gas leak later in the day.
Around 10 a.m., RFPS was called to the 900 block of Rae Street for the second but most serious house fire of the morning.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. One resident was treated for smoke inhalation according to a tweet by Regina Fire.
At approximately 9 a.m. RFPS responded to a house fire on the 2700 block of Winnipeg Street. While the fire affected the living room of the home, residents were able to escape without injury.
“Busy morning at Regina Fire,” Regina Fire tweeted at 10:30 a.m. when crews were called for a dryer fire on the 7300 block of 7th Avenue.
This marked the third house fire in two hours for the RFSP but not the end of the day for crews.
At 12:39 p.m., the Regina Fire Hazmat Team was called to the 1600 block of 5th Avenue where they responded to a major gas leak.
Crews were able to ventilate the building while monitoring air quality.
Both SaskEnergy and RFPS were on scene and said there was no risk to the surrounding area.
