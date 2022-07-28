2 dead after collision involving stolen truck in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were killed after a collision involving a stolen pickup truck on Highway 103 in Martins River, N.S.

In a release, the Nova Scotia RCMP said officers with the Lunenburg district responded to a report of a stolen pickup truck from a business in Cookville around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

“RCMP officers learned that the pickup truck had entered Hwy. 103 and was heading east,” the release said.

At 11:08 a.m., officers were advised of a head-on collision that happened on Highway 103 in Martins River between a pickup truck and an SUV. Fire services and EHS responded as well.

“RCMP officers identified the pickup truck as having been the one stolen a few minutes earlier in Cookville,” the release said.

“The driver of the SUV, a 60-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 63-year-old man, both of Hubbards, were pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The man driving the pickup truck, Trevor John Heisler, 28, of Conquerall Mills, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital via ambulance.

Heisler has been charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and one count of theft of a vehicle. He was remanded into custody and will appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Aug. 3 at 9:30 a.m.

A collision reconstructionist went to the scene and the investigation is ongoing, police say.

Highway 103 was closed for several hours and has since reopened.