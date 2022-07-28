Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 dead after collision involving stolen truck in Nova Scotia

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 9:51 am
An RCPM/GRC police car, with lights and siren on. Two people were killed after a collision on Highway 103 Wednesday in Martins River, N.S., involving a stolen truck. View image in full screen
An RCPM/GRC police car, with lights and siren on. Two people were killed after a collision on Highway 103 Wednesday in Martins River, N.S., involving a stolen truck. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

Two people were killed after a collision involving a stolen pickup truck on Highway 103 in Martins River, N.S.

In a release, the Nova Scotia RCMP said officers with the Lunenburg district responded to a report of a stolen pickup truck from a business in Cookville around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

“RCMP officers learned that the pickup truck had entered Hwy. 103 and was heading east,” the release said.

At 11:08 a.m., officers were advised of a head-on collision that happened on Highway 103 in Martins River between a pickup truck and an SUV. Fire services and EHS responded as well.

Read more: ‘That meant a lot’: Families of N.S. shooting victims respond to RCMP member’s apology

“RCMP officers identified the pickup truck as having been the one stolen a few minutes earlier in Cookville,” the release said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“The driver of the SUV, a 60-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 63-year-old man, both of Hubbards, were pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The man driving the pickup truck, Trevor John Heisler, 28, of Conquerall Mills, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital via ambulance.

Read more: N.S. school principal charged with sexually assaulting child 2 decades ago

Heisler has been charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and one count of theft of a vehicle. He was remanded into custody and will appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Aug. 3 at 9:30 a.m.

A collision reconstructionist went to the scene and the investigation is ongoing, police say.

Highway 103 was closed for several hours and has since reopened.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia tagCollision tagFatal Collision tagNova Scotia RCMP tagCar crash tagStolen Truck tagHead On Collision tagcollision involving stolen truck tagcollision involving stolen vehicle tagnova scotia collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers