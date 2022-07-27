N.S. school principal charged with sexually assaulting child 2 decades ago

Send this page to someone via email

An elementary school principal from Nova Scotia has been charged in relation to an alleged sexual assault that took place 20 years ago involving a 14-year-old child.

Police believe there may be more victims.

RCMP say they received a report of a sexual assault, that took place between the fall of 2001 and the summer of 2002, on June 20 of this year.

On Tuesday — about a month after the report — Mark Alexander Thornton, 51, of Yarmouth, N.S., was charged with sexual exploitation and sexual assault.

He has been released on conditions and will be back in court on Oct. 11.

According to the school’s website, Thornton is the principal of Plymouth School, a Primary to Grade 6 school in Arcadia, N.S.

Tri-County Regional Centre for Education (TCRCE) confirms Thornton has been placed on administrative leave.

Jared Purdy, the regional executive director for TCRCE, told Global News Thornton is a “long-standing employee” and was employed by them back in 2001. However, he said Thornton was not the principal of Plymouth School at the time, but declined to give further information.

“We take this situation very seriously,” said Purdy.

“We are fully co-operating with the RCMP investigation but are unable to comment further on matters before the court. Our priority continues to be the safety and well being of our students.”

Through their investigation, RCMP believe there may be more victims and are asking them to come forward.

“We believe there may be more victims because the accused would have had access to potential other victims,” said RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall.

Due to the time range, RCMP know that potential victims may no longer be living in the Yarmouth area.

Marshall said anyone who feels they may be a victim “anytime over the past 20 years at the very least” should contact their local RCMP or police department.