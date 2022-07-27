Calgary police arrest one man after Peace Bridge vandalized

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service said Wednesday it has arrested and charged one man following two separate incidents involving property damage to the Peace Bridge.

Police were called to the Peace Bridge at around 4 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a man shattering 70 glass windowpanes along the bridge.

Security footage provided by CPS appears to show a vandal smashing around 70 windowpanes panels on the side of the bridge that sits above the Bow River at around 4 a.m. on July 24.

Witnesses also reported a man in his 40s was using a hammer and bricks to break the panel.

The CPS said it was also called to another similar incident on Saturday, June 18 at around 1 a.m. Police said the same man allegedly shattered a single windowpane on the bridge at that time.

Police have charged Brian Douglas Jensen, 58, in relation to these incidents.

He is charged with two counts each of mischief to property over $5,000, disturbing the peace, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, breaches of a conditional sentence order and a bylaw infraction for unlawful disposal of waste in a park.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Aug. 5.

Police say anyone with information about these incidents should call police at 403-266-1234 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

–With files from Demi Knight, Global News.