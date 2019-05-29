Cost to fix Peace Bridge vandalism adding up

The Peace Bridge may be a Calgary landmark but it’s also a target for vandals.

The cost of fixing the bridge, which spans the Bow River, is adding up.

The City of Calgary says 25 panels of glass on the bridge have been broken since it opened to the public in 2012.

Of the glass that was damaged, 15 were balustrade (railing) panels — which cost approximately $10,000 each to replace — and 10 were roof panels — which cost approximately $14,000 each to replace.

City of Calgary spokesperson Charmaine Buhler told Global News they have approximately four of the balustrade panels in storage and have just ordered more.

READ MORE: Angela Kokott: The Peace Bridge should be glass-free

“We’re simply restocking to ensure that if there are other acts of vandalism we’re ready and able to replace them,” Buhler said.

She added that there’s no other option but to replace the specially designed glass balustrade panels when they’re vandalized, as it would be unsafe to have them damaged or missing.

City officials are working to prevent damage to the Peace Bridge.

“There are cameras on the bridge,” Buhler said. “And we have added additional cameras on the bridge to address this issue.”

READ MORE: Rob Breakenridge: Calgary’s Peace Bridge hits taxpayers yet again

The latest case of vandalism was caught on camera, and Buhler said the footage has been handed over to Calgary police.

“They are now investigating this act of vandalism,” Buhler said.

According to Buhler, 3,000 to 5,000 people use the Peace Bridge on a daily basis.

– With files from Doug Vaessen