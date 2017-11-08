No repairs needed, but City of Calgary still wants to stock up on Peace Bridge replacement glass

The City of Calgary is looking to stock up on curved glass for the Peace Bridge.

Vandalism to the bridge has “cost taxpayers roughly $200,000 over the past seven years,” the city said in a statement on Wednesday.

The initial price tag for the bridge was more than $24 million.

WATCH BELOW: Calgary’s Peace Bridge marred by vandalism and bad workmanship

READ MORE: The Peace Bridge should be glass free says Angela Kokott

Transportation department spokesperson Sean Somers said the city has a request for proposal for 18 curved balustrade glass panes but wouldn’t provide further details, citing a closed bidding process.

Somers said in a statement that none of the glass on the bridge currently needs to be replaced.

READ MORE: City of Calgary steps up security as vandals continue to strike Peace Bridge

The city said the original contractor did supply several replacement panels but added that it is “looking to add to that stock for future use.”

A city spokesperson said in 2015 the city budget for bridge repairs is $300,000, with $8,000 put aside for the Peace Bridge.