‘This is one of the cherished assets we need to protect’: Glass panels shattered on Calgary’s Peace Bridge

An act of vandalism caused destruction to one of Calgary’s popular landmarks over the weekend.

According to Ward 7 Coun. Terry Wong, the Peace Bridge saw more than 80 per cent of its glass panels shattered in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“It’s really unfortunate that we lost the glass panels there,” Wong said. “We do a lot of things to protect the city and I think this is one of the cherished assets we need to protect.”

Security footage shows a vandal smashing 40 panels on the side of the bridge that sits above the Bow River at around 4 a.m. on July 24.

Police said witnesses reported a man in his 40s was using a hammer and bricks to break the panels.

“The question is, how do we prevent it?” Wong asked, adding the city may have to “re-evaluate” how the iconic landmark can be fixed to avoid similar vandalism from occurring in the future.

“To hear that it’s been knocked down is devastating because it is a cost,” he said. “It’s an unfortunate cost to the city… so we have to re-evaluate do we do this again? If so, do we look at different materials?”

Police are investigating the incident.