Homelessness only item on agenda for special meeting by Halifax council

Send this page to someone via email

Homelessness is the only item on the agenda for a special Halifax Regional Council meeting next week.

On Aug. 2 at 1 p.m., “municipal staff will provide an information presentation to Regional Council on the status of municipal efforts to support those experiencing homelessness in our community,” according to city spokesperson Ryan Nearing.

In a tweet, deputy mayor Pam Lovelace said homelessness is on the rise and she was “concerned the province is unable to provide much needed housing fast enough.”

Homelessness in Halifax is on the rise. I’m concerned the province is unable to provide much needed housing fast enough. A Special Meeting of @hfxgov Council will be at 1pm Tuesday, August 2nd to receive staff updates and discuss homelessness in Halifaxhttps://t.co/EBI0mrNVkK — Deputy Mayor, Councillor Pam Lovelace, HRM 13 (@HRMLovelace) July 26, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

As of July 26, there were a total of 633 people experiencing homelessness in Halifax, 456 of whom are chronically homeless, according to the latest numbers from the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia.

In a municipal update on homelessness issued Wednesday, the city said a number of people are using the four designated sheltering sites approved by council.

Read more: Halifax staff report recommends 4 parks where people experiencing homelessness can tent

As of 1 p.m. on July 24, there were nine tents at the Barrington Street Green Space, with capacity for 11 more tents. In Lower Flinn Park, there was one tent on site, with capacity for three more tents.

At the Green Road Park in Dartmouth, there was one tent on site with capacity for seven tents remaining, and the Geary Street Green Space is fully occupied with two tents and three structures on site.

Meagher Park

Those four sites were selected as an alternative to Meagher Park — also known as People’s Park — where some unhoused people had been staying after the police-led evictions of encampments in Halifax in August 2021.

2:20 FOI files raises concerns over how homelessness is being handled FOI files raises concerns over how homelessness is being handled – Dec 3, 2021

Earlier this month the city said those staying at Meagher Park would have to leave by July 17.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, the municipal update said that as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, there were five people still sheltering at the park.

“The majority of these individuals arrived after the July 5, 2022 announcement of the park closure,” it said. “Note that it is difficult to confirm the number of individuals in a certain location given the transitory situation for many who are experiencing homelessness.”

Read more: Halifax says unhoused tenants of city park must move by July 17

The update said the city is using a “civilian-led engagement approach,” with municipal staff visiting the site to perform “wellness checks,” connect those onsite with service providers, inform them of the closure of the park and explain the services available at the four designated outdoor sheltering locations.

The municipality also said it was aware of “various groups” protesting at the park since July 17. Those groups include Halifax Mutual Aid, Permanent, Accessible, Dignified and Safer (PADS) Housing, and Nova Scotians United.

1:57 Halifax staff report recommends 4 parks where people experiencing homelessness can tent Halifax staff report recommends 4 parks where people experiencing homelessness can tent – Jun 13, 2022

“Staff are also aware that members of the Freedom Convoy have been on site,” it said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Based on municipal staff discussions with those sheltering in the park, as well as some of the protesters onsite, there are indications that protesters may proactively engage in conflict should the municipality take steps to enforce the July 5, 2022 notice to vacate and remove individuals from the park.”

It said municipal efforts “remain focused” on encouraging those who remain in the park to vacate the site and “accept alternative options.”

“However, if someone refuses to leave the park, for whatever reason, and a negotiated settlement is not successful, the response plan may include requesting the assistance of Halifax Regional Police, as a last resort,” it said.

Once vacated, the municipality intends to fence Meagher Park to perform reconstruction work to return the park to its “original state.” That includes assessing the condition of the park, cleaning the area and resodding the grass.

Advertisement