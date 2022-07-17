Four residents remain at Halifax’s Meagher Park on eviction day

Send this page to someone via email

A group gathered at Meagher Park in Halifax’s West End on Sunday, to protect the tent encampment that’s been there for months.

The park’s residents refer to it as ‘People’s Park’.

On July 5, Halifax Regional Municipality issued an eviction notice for the park telling residents they had until Sunday, July 17 to leave.

According to People’s Park volunteer Calista Hills, two individuals who were living there when the eviction notice was served have since been placed in a hotel, and a third has secured an apartment through income assistance, but she notes the hotel is just a temporary solution.

“They don’t know quite how long they’ll be able to have it,” said Hills. “They still have stuff stored here [at the park] and they’re expecting to be able to come back at get it at some point.”

As of Sunday four residents reside at the Park, all of whom have moved in after the July 5 notice was issued.

“Two people have stayed here before, the other two are new,” said Hills. “They just haven’t had a chance to talk to service providers and I’m hoping when they do they’ll find someplace else to stay.”

However there is some worry that police could turn up to force residents out of the park. Last summer, protesters gathered to block police from tearing down a shelter at the old Spring Garden Road Memorial Library. Clashes between police and protesters turned violent with police resorting to using pepper spray on the crowd.

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage has said the city will ensure there are no more violent evictions, but there is still some anxiety for those staying at People’s Park past the eviction deadline.

“I don’t believe that they’re going to come today, but I think people are more worried, if they don’t come today when will they come?” said Hills.

In response to illegal tent encampments across the city, the municipality has designated four sites for tent encampments.

One is located on Barrington Street with the capacity for 20 tents. So far there are nine tents on site.

Lower Flinn Park in Halifax has capacity for four tents, where one tent is currently on site. As well, a space on Geary Street is now full with one tent and three structures.

On Friday, the municipality issued an update saying since they announced the closure of Meagher park “the municipality has made additional funding available to Street Navigators to help those sheltering in Meagher Park make the transition to one of the four designated outdoor sheltering locations.”

The update goes on to say that if anyone remains after July 17 “staff will engage them on a case-by-case basis to determine their status and inquire about their plans to relocate.”

Hills says the residents of Meagher Park are aware of the city’s newly-designated sites, but those locations don’t work for everyone.

“They’re next to railroads, they’re next to construction sites, so you’re not going to get any sleep there,” said Hills.

“There’s also a maximum for each site … so if they’re full they’ll have to go somewhere else.”