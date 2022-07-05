Halifax says unhoused tenants of city park must move by July 17

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Municipality says residents who live or shelter in a city park have 12 days to leave the park, or could face fines and police intervention.

In a Tuesday morning release, the municipality said Meagher Park will be closing as of noon on Tuesday “for reconstruction work.” Those who shelter there will have a “transition period” until July 17 to move.

“Health and safety conditions in the park have continued to decline in recent months, placing those sheltering in this location in an increasingly vulnerable situation,” read the release.

This comes just weeks after regional council approved four municipal parks as areas where people experiencing homelessness can tent.

A June 14 staff report from Parks & Recreation said the city is “in a housing and homelessness crisis.”

Max Chauvin, the special projects manager with Parks & Recreation, told councillors the number of people who had signed up with the municipality in search of housing had gone up 12.6 per cent between April 19 and May 31. Marginalized communities, including people with Indigenous backgrounds and former youth in care, are overrepresented in the numbers.

The designated areas are Green Road Park and the Geary Street green space in Dartmouth, as well as the Barrington Street green space and Lower Flinn Park in Halifax. The report said more than 30 people could “sleep rough in the community” with this plan.

Those sites have portable toilets and garbage cans, while portable water, storage boxes and needle boxes are being added.

Meagher Park was not on the list.

One Twitter user posted a “Notice to vacate/leave” that was allegedly given to those living in the park, also known as People’s Park.

In part, the notice reads: “No public entry or use of the Park will be permitted after 12:00 p.m. on the 5th day of July 2022. This includes the erection, placing or maintaining of anything for the purpose of temporary or permanent accommodation.”

It also says the municipality ” directs any person having erected or placed anything in Meagher Park… to remove that shelter, including tents, and all personal belongs.”

This eviction notice was just issued to residents at the People's Park. It sets the date of July 17th to leave and bans any visitors after today under threat of a fine. pic.twitter.com/EkN77558lF — not a ghost (@worstlightbulb) July 5, 2022

Failure to follow instructions from the notice “is an offence,” the city said in the notice. Consequences could include fines and removal from the property by peace officers.

In the municipality’s release to the public, it said many of those living at Meagher Park have accepted housing from service providers. These include Street Outreach Navigators and Housing Support Workers.

“Municipal staff visited the park today to offer those currently sheltering in the park information on available resources, advise them that the park is being closed, and explain the transition period so they do not have to leave the park right away,” read the release.

“The municipality’s priority has been, and continues to be, treating those experiencing homelessness with dignity and continuing to find ways to provide support them within our organization’s capacity and scope.”

The municipality said once the park is vacant, it will be fully fenced in for reconstruction work “to return the park to its original state.”

— With files from Rebecca Lau.