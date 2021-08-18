Halifax police use force, make arrests, as dismantled temporary shelters torn down

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police officers were dismantling tents and temporary shelters and telling occupants to immediately vacate an encampment near the old Spring Garden Road Memorial Library early Wednesday.

Police were met with anger from a large group of people in the area, with several people later arrested after a protective wall was formed in front of the crisis shelters. The people could be heard telling police that the occupants had no other housing options.

Two protesters have been arrested pic.twitter.com/lKWprAXbJu — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) August 18, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Police officers eventually forcibly moved the wall of people, and could be heard telling them that contractors had been ordered to remove the shelters.

The number of arrests appeared to be higher than 10.

Officers were waiting outside each of the temporary crisis shelters and tents until the occupants left Wednesday morning. Most occupants were still sleeping.

More than 10 officers stood by as several youths tore down their tents at Peace and Friendship Park in Halifax also on Wednesday. One of the older occupants, whom Global News was told is also a military veteran, said he was “yanked” out of his tent when officers first arrived.

READ MORE: Unhoused man living in woods says crisis shelters needed throughout HRM

Another 22-year-old occupant, who goes by the name Thomas, was issued a $237.50 ticket at 7:30 a.m. by police officers for “camping in parks without permission.”

He said he was issued this ticket despite willingly gathering his belongings and vacating his tent.

Global News reporter Alexa MacLean took footage of the protest and police from the steps of the old Spring Garden Road Memorial Library, but was told by police that if she and other reporters moved off those steps they would be arrested for obstruction.

Story continues below advertisement

Halifax Regional Municipality trucks and staff have also arrived to load up occupants’ belongings. Many occupants say they have nowhere to put their belongings, so had to leave them behind.

HRM said the situation at a number of parks due to these tents has “created an increased risk to the health and safety of both the tent occupants and the public, and must be addressed.”

22-year-old Thomas holds a $237.50 ticket he was issued at 7:30 am by police officers for “camping in parks without permission.” He says he was issued this ticket despite willing vacating his tent and gathering his belongings. pic.twitter.com/Xi6QfXLiXy — Alexa MacLean 🏳️‍🌈 (@AlexaMacLean902) August 18, 2021

The municipality said it has received many reports from residents, including public nuisance complaints and concerns for public safety.

“In light of this, steps were taken earlier this week to provide tent occupants with written notice to vacate and remove all belongings from the municipal property immediately,” HRM said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The municipality is hopeful that occupants of homeless encampments will voluntarily vacate and remove their belongings from the parks,” it added.

As of Wednesday morning, HRM said it is following up with tent occupants “to aid the safe removal of tents from municipal parks.”

“Housing not cops” chants break out again as one of the crisis shelters built by citizens concerned over Nova Scoria’s housing crisis is removed by a forklift. pic.twitter.com/qI3tRhpth9 — Alexa MacLean 🏳️‍🌈 (@AlexaMacLean902) August 18, 2021