City of Toronto warns of text message scam asking people to pay speeding fines

The City of Toronto is warning of scam text messages that are being sent out asking individuals to settle speeding fines.

The City posted a warning on its Facebook page Tuesday, advising the public of the “fraudulent” messages.

“Be aware of potential scams. Do not provide personal info or click on suspicious links,” the post said.

Individuals who receive a speeding charge can settle it in the various ways outlined on the City’s website.

This isn’t the first time the City is warning of scam texts being sent out claiming to be from the City of Toronto.

In April, the City issued another alert for a similar scheme involving messages asking residents to pay parking fines.

“The City doesn’t send text messages or email reminders about parking tickets, or issue reminders through a third party,” City spokesperson Brad Ross said at the time.

“If you or someone you know gets one of these, don’t click on any links. Delete it.”

SCAM ALERT – The City doesn’t send text messages or email reminders about parking tickets, or issue reminders through a third party. If you or someone you know gets one of these, don’t click on any links. Delete it. https://t.co/9FjfW7vKWa — Brad Ross (@bradrossTO) April 26, 2022