Peterborough senior loses nearly $20K to lottery scam: police

A senior in Peterborough, Ont., fell victim to a new lottery scam circulating in the city.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Monday, officers were informed that an 86-year-old Peterborough resident had paid almost $20,000 in what turned out to be a lottery scam.

Police say someone claiming to represent the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation called to advise the individual she had won a significant lottery prize and a vehicle.

However, the scammers told the victim delivery of the prizes would be delayed and a payment was required to release them.

Police say nearly $20,000 was given over through several different means including cashier’s cheque, personal cheques and gift cards, police said Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.