Crime

Peterborough senior loses nearly $20K to lottery scam: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 27, 2022 8:30 am
Peterborough police say a senior lost nearly $20,000 in a lottery scam. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say a senior lost nearly $20,000 in a lottery scam. File

A senior in Peterborough, Ont., fell victim to a new lottery scam circulating in the city.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Monday, officers were informed that an 86-year-old Peterborough resident had paid almost $20,000 in what turned out to be a lottery scam.

Read more: Grandparent scam circulating in Peterborough, police warn

Police say someone claiming to represent the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation called to advise the individual she had won a significant lottery prize and a vehicle.

However, the scammers told the victim delivery of the prizes would be delayed and a payment was required to release them.

Trending Stories

Police say nearly $20,000 was given over through several different means including cashier’s cheque, personal cheques and gift cards, police said Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

