Traffic

‘Large’ sinkhole disrupts traffic in West End Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 2:30 pm
Barricades are up on the inside lanes of St. Matthews Avenue at Spruce Street due to a "large" sinkhole. View image in full screen
Barricades are up on the inside lanes of St. Matthews Avenue at Spruce Street due to a "large" sinkhole. Global News

Another sinkhole is disrupting traffic in Winnipeg.

Less than a week after a “massive” sinkhole closed a roadway in north Winnipeg, police are warning about new void that’s opened up in the West End.

Read more: ‘Massive sinkhole’ closes street in north Winnipeg

In a tweet Tuesday morning police said barricades were up on the inside lanes of St. Matthews Avenue at Spruce Street due to a “large” sinkhole.

Click to play video: '‘Massive sinkhole’ forms at intersection disrupting traffic' ‘Massive sinkhole’ forms at intersection disrupting traffic
‘Massive sinkhole’ forms at intersection disrupting traffic

Police said curb lanes are still accessible, but advised drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Read more: Ness Avenue ‘sinkhole’ catching attention in west Winnipeg

There’s no word on what caused the sinkhole or when it might be fixed.

Last Wednesday night the intersection at Salter Street and Inkster Boulevard had to be closed when a sinkhole — described as “massive” in a police tweet — was discovered.

Winnipeg police tagWest End tagWinnipeg traffic tagSinkhole tagWinnipeg roads tagSpruce Street tagst. matthews avenue tagWinnipeg sinkhole tag

