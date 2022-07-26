‘Large’ sinkhole disrupts traffic in West End Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Another sinkhole is disrupting traffic in Winnipeg.

Less than a week after a “massive” sinkhole closed a roadway in north Winnipeg, police are warning about new void that’s opened up in the West End.

In a tweet Tuesday morning police said barricades were up on the inside lanes of St. Matthews Avenue at Spruce Street due to a “large” sinkhole.

Police said curb lanes are still accessible, but advised drivers to avoid the area if possible.

There’s no word on what caused the sinkhole or when it might be fixed.

Last Wednesday night the intersection at Salter Street and Inkster Boulevard had to be closed when a sinkhole — described as “massive” in a police tweet — was discovered.

