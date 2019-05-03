‘Sinkhole’ appears on Winnipeg road in Sturgeon Creek
The corner of an intersection on Ness Avenue is drawing attention to many Winnipeggers.
Drivers in Winnipeg’s Sturgeon Creek area may notice a giant hole in the roadway.
The giant pit sits between Ness Avenue and Parkdale Street.
Residents are calling it a “sinkhole,” however, the city has not confirmed exactly where the hole came from.
Barricades can be seen blocking off the metre-deep pit to warn drivers and pedestrians.
