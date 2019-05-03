‘Sinkhole’ appears on Winnipeg road in Sturgeon Creek

The corner of an intersection on Ness Avenue is drawing attention to many Winnipeggers.

Drivers in Winnipeg’s Sturgeon Creek area may notice a giant hole in the roadway.

TRAFFIC: Barricades are set up at Ness Ave and Parkdale St for what folks are calling a “sinkhole” – slow down and be careful in that area#globalnewsmorning #globalwpg #wpg #winnipeg #mb pic.twitter.com/jZVE9Bkbi7 — Kahla Shea (@KahlaShea) May 3, 2019

The giant pit sits between Ness Avenue and Parkdale Street.

Residents are calling it a “sinkhole,” however, the city has not confirmed exactly where the hole came from.

Barricades can be seen blocking off the metre-deep pit to warn drivers and pedestrians.