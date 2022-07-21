Menu

Traffic

‘Massive sinkhole’ closes street in north Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 1:38 pm
Click to play video: '‘Massive’ sinkhole forms at intersection disrupting traffic' ‘Massive’ sinkhole forms at intersection disrupting traffic
The intersection of Inkster and Salter is blocked of due to a sinkhole. Inkster remains open to traffic however motorists should avoid traveling north and south bound on Salter near Inkster due to the disruption.

A large sinkhole has closed a section of roadway in north Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police closed the intersection at Salter Street and Inkster Boulevard Wednesday night when the sinkhole — described as “massive” in a police tweet — was discovered.

Read more: Ness Avenue ‘sinkhole’ catching attention in west Winnipeg

The sinkhole was closed off with traffic barriers by Thursday morning, and the hole was surrounded by green spray paint.

Story continues below advertisement

Inkster Boulevard has since reopened to traffic in both directions, but in a tweet Thursday morning, police said Salter remains closed to both north and southbound traffic at Inkster.

Trending Stories

Read more: Sinkhole shuts down Garden City streets

There’s been no word on what caused the sinkhole or when it might be repaired.

There were no injuries reported.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg sinkhole caused by vacant St. Charles Hotel basement wall collapse: City' Winnipeg sinkhole caused by vacant St. Charles Hotel basement wall collapse: City
Winnipeg sinkhole caused by vacant St. Charles Hotel basement wall collapse: City – Jul 5, 2017
