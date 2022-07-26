Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged in Pembina Highway hit-and-run

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 1:41 pm
Police have charged a 22-year-old man from Winnipeg in a hit-and-run that sent a man to hospital on Pembina Highway early Sunday. View image in full screen
Police have charged a 22-year-old man from Winnipeg in a hit-and-run that sent a man to hospital on Pembina Highway early Sunday. Shane Gibson/Global News

A Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with an early morning hit-and-run on Pembina Highway over the weekend.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was found with multiple injuries near Pembina Highway and University Crescent around 12:35 a.m. Sunday.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP charge woman in hit and run

The man was rushed to hospital in unstable condition where he was later upgraded to stable condition.

Police say the man had been crossing Pembina Highway when a vehicle ran a red light and hit him, “projecting him a considerable distance onto the boulevard.”

The driver of the vehicle left the scene, police say.

Investigators later found the vehicle parked in the first block of Farwell Bay. Police say it had sustained “extensive front-end damage.”

Police say a suspect was later arrested at a nearby home.

Read more: Winnipeg police ID victim in fatal Henry Avenue hit-and-run, still looking for driver

A 22-year-old man has been charged criminally with failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

He is also charged with careless driving and disobeying a traffic light under the Highway Traffic Act.

