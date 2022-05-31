Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police ID victim in fatal Henry Avenue hit-and-run, still looking for driver

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 31, 2022 1:38 pm
Winnipeg Police cruiser car crime scene View image in full screen
Winnipeg police have identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run on Higgins Avenue May 17. Global News

Winnipeg police have identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run on Henry Avenue, but say they’re still working to find the driver who hit her.

Investigators asked for help identifying the woman May 18, a day after she was found seriously injured on Henry Avenue, south of Higgins Avenue.

Read more: Police ask for help identifying woman hit and killed by vehicle in Winnipeg

The woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition where she later died.

On Tuesday police identified the victim as 54-year-old Grace Blackhawk.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops ID, charge driver in fatal Transcona hit and run' Winnipeg cops ID, charge driver in fatal Transcona hit and run
Winnipeg cops ID, charge driver in fatal Transcona hit and run – May 2, 2022

Investigators say they still need help identifying the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

Trending Stories
They’re looking to speak to motorists who may have been driving near the intersection between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. May 17.

Read more: Man in hospital after being hit by a garbage truck in Winnipeg’s West End

They’d especially like to talk to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the roadway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the traffic division at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

