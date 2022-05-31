Winnipeg police ID victim in fatal Henry Avenue hit-and-run, still looking for driver

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run on Henry Avenue, but say they’re still working to find the driver who hit her.

Investigators asked for help identifying the woman May 18, a day after she was found seriously injured on Henry Avenue, south of Higgins Avenue.

The woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition where she later died.

On Tuesday police identified the victim as 54-year-old Grace Blackhawk.

Investigators say they still need help identifying the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

They’re looking to speak to motorists who may have been driving near the intersection between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. May 17.

They’d especially like to talk to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the roadway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the traffic division at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

