Crime

Manitoba RCMP charge woman in hit and run

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 2:20 pm
A 59-year-old woman from Moose Lake has been charged in connection with a hit and run in Cormorant Saturday.
A woman has been charged with impaired driving in connection with a hit and run in Cormorant.

Police say a man walking on Ducharme Street in the community, roughly 537 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, was hit by a vehicle around 11 p.m. Saturday.

The 55-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver fled the scene.

Police say an investigation led officers to a 59-year-old woman from Moose Lake, who was arrested and taken to the detachment, where a breath sample was taken.

They say the woman was found to be over the legal limit to drive.

She has been charged with impaired operation over 90 causing bodily harm, impaired operation causing bodily harm, and failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

 

