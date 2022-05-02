Winnipeg cops ID, charge driver in fatal Transcona hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing serious charges after a car crash in Transcona Sunday left a 24-year-old woman dead.

Police have identified the other driver who was involved in the collision at Bond Street and Kildare Avenue West. He fled the scene after the incident.

The man is now facing charges of dangerous operation causing death, operation causing death while impaired, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Police continue to investigate and said anyone with information is asked to call traffic investigators at 204-986-7085.

Woman dies, driver flees following collision in Transcona on Sunday

