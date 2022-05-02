Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg cops ID, charge driver in fatal Transcona hit and run

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 2, 2022 3:09 pm
Two vehicles with severe front-end damage in Transcona Sunday morning. View image in full screen
Two vehicles with severe front-end damage in Transcona Sunday morning. Jordan Pearn / Global News

A Winnipeg man is facing serious charges after a car crash in Transcona Sunday left a 24-year-old woman dead.

Police have identified the other driver who was involved in the collision at Bond Street and Kildare Avenue West. He fled the scene after the incident.

Read more: Woman dies, driver flees following collision in Transcona on Sunday

The man is now facing charges of dangerous operation causing death, operation causing death while impaired, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Trending Stories

Police continue to investigate and said anyone with information is asked to call traffic investigators at 204-986-7085.

Click to play video: 'Woman dies, driver flees following collision in Transcona on Sunday' Woman dies, driver flees following collision in Transcona on Sunday
Woman dies, driver flees following collision in Transcona on Sunday

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagCrash tagFatal Crash tagFatal Collision tagWinnipeg Police Service tagTranscona tagdriver identified tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers