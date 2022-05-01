Menu

Crime

Woman dies, driver flees following collision in Transcona on Sunday

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted May 1, 2022 2:18 pm
Police were on scene Sunday morning of an overnight vehicle collision in Transcona. View image in full screen
Police were on scene Sunday morning of an overnight vehicle collision in Transcona. Jordan Pearn / Global News

Winnipeg police say a 24-year-old woman died early Sunday morning following a two-vehicle collision in Transcona.

The force says the incident happened at the intersection of Bond Street and Kildare Avenue West at approximately 2:20 a.m.

The victim had to be extracted from the vehicle before being brought to hospital in critical condition, however, police say she later succumbed to her injuries.

Winnipeg police say a 24-year-old woman died early Sunday morning following a two-vehicle collision in Transcona. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say a 24-year-old woman died early Sunday morning following a two-vehicle collision in Transcona. Jordan Pearn / Global News

Those in the other vehicle allegedly fled the scene.

Police say they’ve spoken with a number of witnesses and are still asking anyone with information to come forward.

Officers were still at the scene Sunday morning and had closed both streets at the intersection.

Two vehicles with severe front-end damage in Transcona on Sunday morning. View image in full screen
Two vehicles with severe front-end damage in Transcona on Sunday morning. Jordan Pearn / Global News

A reporter at the scene could see a silver truck straddling the curb of Bond Street with severe damage to its front end.

A dark blue SUV was also nearby with similar intense damage to its front.

A large swath of area, including the streets and some nearby yards, was cordoned off by police tape.

A large area near Bond Street and Kildare Avenue was taped off by police Sunday morning following an apparent vehicle collision. View image in full screen
A large area near Bond Street and Kildare Avenue was taped off by police Sunday morning following an apparent vehicle collision. Jordan Pearn / Global News

Anyone with information is being asked to call 204-986-7085.

Click to play video: 'Man in critical condition after Lagimodiere collision' Man in critical condition after Lagimodiere collision
Man in critical condition after Lagimodiere collision – Apr 5, 2022
