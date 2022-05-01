Woman dies, driver flees following collision in Transcona on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a 24-year-old woman died early Sunday morning following a two-vehicle collision in Transcona.

The force says the incident happened at the intersection of Bond Street and Kildare Avenue West at approximately 2:20 a.m.

The victim had to be extracted from the vehicle before being brought to hospital in critical condition, however, police say she later succumbed to her injuries.

Those in the other vehicle allegedly fled the scene.

Police say they’ve spoken with a number of witnesses and are still asking anyone with information to come forward.

Officers were still at the scene Sunday morning and had closed both streets at the intersection.

A reporter at the scene could see a silver truck straddling the curb of Bond Street with severe damage to its front end.

A dark blue SUV was also nearby with similar intense damage to its front.

A large swath of area, including the streets and some nearby yards, was cordoned off by police tape.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 204-986-7085.

