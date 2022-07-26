Toronto police issue alert as officers investigate ‘potential sex offender’

The Toronto Police Service has issued a public safety alert as officers work to identify a man connected with an investigation into a “potential sex offender.”
Police said the investigation is tied to an incident that occurred on April 4.
At 3:30 p.m., a man boarded a TTC bus in the Pharmacy Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area in the city’s east end, police said.
While on the bus, the man allegedly assaulted a woman.
Officers described him as five feet 10 inches, 20 to 30 years old, with a medium build and short straight hair.
He was reportedly wearing a white hoodie, grey pants, white Adidas running shoes, and a black and grey backpack.
Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
