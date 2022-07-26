Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police issue alert as officers investigate ‘potential sex offender’

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 10:12 am
Police say they are trying to identify this man.
Police say they are trying to identify this man. Handout / Toronto Police

The Toronto Police Service has issued a public safety alert as officers work to identify a man connected with an investigation into a “potential sex offender.”

Police said the investigation is tied to an incident that occurred on April 4.

At 3:30 p.m., a man boarded a TTC bus in the Pharmacy Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area in the city’s east end, police said.

Read more: Men killed in Vaughan, Ont. nightclub shooting identified by police

While on the bus, the man allegedly assaulted a woman.

Trending Stories

Officers described him as five feet 10 inches, 20 to 30 years old, with a medium build and short straight hair.

He was reportedly wearing a white hoodie, grey pants, white Adidas running shoes, and a black and grey backpack.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Click to play video: '2 security guards at a Vaughan nightclub killed in weekend shooting' 2 security guards at a Vaughan nightclub killed in weekend shooting
2 security guards at a Vaughan nightclub killed in weekend shooting
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagtoronto police service tagScarborough crime tagPharmacy Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East tagToronto potential sex offender tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers