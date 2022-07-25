Menu

Crime

Brockville, Ont. police identify remains of woman found at hauling and transfer station

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted July 25, 2022 4:47 pm
WATCH: Police say the woman whose body was discovered Friday was 30 years old and from the Napanee-Belleville-Trenton area.

Police in Brockville, Ont., say they have identified the woman whose remains were discovered at the Brockville hauling and transfer station operated by Waste Management.

The woman’s body was initially discovered the morning of July 22 at the station on California Avenue in the north end of Brockville.

Read more: Body of a woman discovered at Brockville waste disposal site

According to Staff Sgt. Tom Fournier, the woman was 30 years old from the Napanee-Belleville-Trenton area.

Police say the woman’s family has been notified but the name of the deceased is not being released at this time.

Fournier says there is no indication of foul play and there are no public safety concerns.

Read more: Strike avoided at 6 Ontario casinos as tentative agreement reached; Durham casino workers strike

The woman’s body is currently in Ottawa where a coroners forensic autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death. Preliminary results from the autopsy are expected in the coming days.

How the body ended up at the Brockville hauling and transfer station is part of the ongoing police investigation.

