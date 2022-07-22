Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Body of a woman discovered at Brockville waste disposal site

By Jonna Semple Global News
Posted July 22, 2022 5:09 pm
Brockville Police Car; Stock Photo.
Brockville Police Car; Stock Photo. Global Kingston

Brockville Police have confirmed that the body of an unidentified woman was discovered today at a waste disposal site.

The grim discovery was made at the Brockville Hauling and Transfer Station, operated by Waste Management on California Avenue.

The woman’s identity and cause of death aren’t known at this point.

Read more: Brockville, Ont. man facing weapons offenses, drug trafficking charges

Someone familiar with the waste disposal operation told Global News that employees made the discovery Friday morning while separating the cardboard from the garbage in a newly delivered load of waste.

Trending Stories

They added, employees were sent home Friday at noon following the body’s discovery.

Read more: Brockville woman blows 2 times the limit after driving in wrong lane: police

Story continues below advertisement

Brockville Police say the OPP is also involved in the investigation.

We’ll have more on the investigation as it becomes available.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagBrockville tagBrockville Police tagBody Discovered tagBrockville Body tagBrockville Body FOund tagBrockville Hauling and Transfer Station tagHuman Remains Found Brockville tagWate Managment Brockville tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers