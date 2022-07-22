Body of a woman discovered at Brockville waste disposal site

Send this page to someone via email

Brockville Police have confirmed that the body of an unidentified woman was discovered today at a waste disposal site.

The grim discovery was made at the Brockville Hauling and Transfer Station, operated by Waste Management on California Avenue.

The woman’s identity and cause of death aren’t known at this point.

Someone familiar with the waste disposal operation told Global News that employees made the discovery Friday morning while separating the cardboard from the garbage in a newly delivered load of waste.

They added, employees were sent home Friday at noon following the body’s discovery.

Brockville Police say the OPP is also involved in the investigation.

We’ll have more on the investigation as it becomes available.