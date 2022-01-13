Menu

Crime

Brockville, Ont. man facing weapons offenses, drug trafficking charges

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 2:22 pm
A Brockville man is facing a number of weapons charges and one count of drug trafficking after being pulled over by police earlier this week. View image in full screen
A Brockville man is facing a number of weapons charges and one count of drug trafficking after being pulled over by police earlier this week. Brockville Police

Police in Brockville, Ont., say they have charged a 50-year-old man with a laundry list of charges after he was pulled over near the Via Rail station on Jan. 11.

Police say the man was “wanted on an unendorsed warrant, conditional sentence order and was prohibited from possessing weapons.”

Read more: Brockville police make additional arrest in stabbing investigation

Once the man was arrested police found a gun tucked into his waistband, in addition to brass knuckles and a switchblade knife.

Trending Stories

Police also found 90 grams of crystal meth in his coat.

The man was held for a bail hearing and charged with 10 weapons offences and once count of possession of crystal meth for the purpose of trafficking.

