Brockville, Ont. man facing weapons offenses, drug trafficking charges

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Brockville, Ont., say they have charged a 50-year-old man with a laundry list of charges after he was pulled over near the Via Rail station on Jan. 11.

Police say the man was “wanted on an unendorsed warrant, conditional sentence order and was prohibited from possessing weapons.”

Read more: Brockville police make additional arrest in stabbing investigation

Once the man was arrested police found a gun tucked into his waistband, in addition to brass knuckles and a switchblade knife.

Police also found 90 grams of crystal meth in his coat.

1:40 City of Brockville seeks members of the public to fill council vacancies City of Brockville seeks members of the public to fill council vacancies – Nov 10, 2021

The man was held for a bail hearing and charged with 10 weapons offences and once count of possession of crystal meth for the purpose of trafficking.

Advertisement