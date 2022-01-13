Brockville, Ont. man facing weapons offenses, drug trafficking charges

Police in Brockville, Ont., say they have charged a 50-year-old man with a laundry list of charges after he was pulled over near the Via Rail station on Jan. 11.
Police say the man was “wanted on an unendorsed warrant, conditional sentence order and was prohibited from possessing weapons.”
Once the man was arrested police found a gun tucked into his waistband, in addition to brass knuckles and a switchblade knife.
Police also found 90 grams of crystal meth in his coat.
The man was held for a bail hearing and charged with 10 weapons offences and once count of possession of crystal meth for the purpose of trafficking.
