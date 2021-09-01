Menu

Comments

Crime

Brockville police make additional arrest in stabbing investigation

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 9:09 am
A second person allegedly implicated in a Brockville stabbing was arrested late last week, Brockville police say. View image in full screen
A second person allegedly implicated in a Brockville stabbing was arrested late last week, Brockville police say. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A second person faces charges following a stabbing that took place in Brockville last month.

According to local police, a 40-year-old man was picked up Aug. 26 in relation to an Aug. 10 stabbing.

The 40-year-old was found on Parkedale Avenue, police say.

Read more: Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after Brockville stabbing: police

He is jointly charged with a 39-year-old woman with aggravated assault, robbery and failing to comply with a probation order. The 39-year-old woman was arrested Aug. 12 on Pearl Street.

According to police, the charges stem from an incident on Aug. 10, when a 45-year-old man was found stabbed in the abdomen on King Street West. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident took place about an hour before he was found at a home on Millwood Avenue.

Both people charged in relation to the stabbing are expected in a Brockville court Sept. 1.

