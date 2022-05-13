Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Brockville woman blows 2 times the limit after driving in wrong lane: police

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted May 13, 2022 10:39 am
Brockville . View image in full screen
Brockville . Global News

A Brockville woman is off the road after a drive that prompted a complaint from another motorist on the evening of May 10.

Police say the complaint described a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road and running red lights near Laurier and Stewart boulevards.

Read more: Charges laid after puppy found locked in trunk of vehicle in Kingston, Ont.

Once police caught up to the vehicle, which was a black Chrysler 300, at Cartier Crescent, they noticed the vehicle had a flat tire.

Trending Stories

The driver provided a breath sample and blew two times the legal limit, police say.

The suspect, a 45-year-old woman, had her licence suspended for 90 days, the vehicle was impounded and she was charged with two counts of impaired driving.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Seasonal tours of Kingston Penitentiary getting ready to resume.' Seasonal tours of Kingston Penitentiary getting ready to resume.
Seasonal tours of Kingston Penitentiary getting ready to resume.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired Driving tagDrunk Driving tagBrockville tagImpaired Driver tagBrockville Police tagBrockville Crime tagimpaired driver brockville tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers