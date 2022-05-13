Brockville woman blows 2 times the limit after driving in wrong lane: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Brockville woman is off the road after a drive that prompted a complaint from another motorist on the evening of May 10.

Police say the complaint described a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road and running red lights near Laurier and Stewart boulevards.

Once police caught up to the vehicle, which was a black Chrysler 300, at Cartier Crescent, they noticed the vehicle had a flat tire.

The driver provided a breath sample and blew two times the legal limit, police say.

The suspect, a 45-year-old woman, had her licence suspended for 90 days, the vehicle was impounded and she was charged with two counts of impaired driving.

