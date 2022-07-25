Puppy reunited with owner after being taken from Toronto home, hit by car: police

Send this page to someone via email

A seven-month old puppy has been reunited with her owner after she was stolen from her home in Toronto almost three weeks ago, police say.

Toronto police said on July 5, a suspect stole a dog from an apartment in the Jane Street and Shoreham Drive Area.

After she was taken, police said the dog — an American bulldog puppy named Bella — was hit by a vehicle in Scarborough.

Officers said a good Samaritan found the dog and took her to a veterinarian where she was treated for her injuries.

The dog’s owner — who Global News has agreed to identify by only her first name, Lauren — said the weeks without Bella were “hell.”

“It’s been an absolute nightmare,” she said. “Not knowing if I’ll see her again, not knowing who had her (or) what’s happening to her.”

Lauren said, when she was reunited with Bella on Monday, she “cried her eyes out.”

“(Bella’s) got like a resting serious face, (but) I could tell she was excited and I was excited,” she said, noting that Bella’s tail was wagging.

She said at first Bella seemed a little nervous.

“But she ran to me, she knows who her mom is,” she said.

According to Lauren, Bella suffered a broken shoulder blade when she was struck by the vehicle.

“She’s a puppy so she’s resilient but it’s definitely going to take some therapy and some tender love and care,” she said.

Laruen said Bella appears to be in “good spirits,” adding that she couldn’t wait to get her home to reunite her with her older dog, King.

“That’s like his little baby,” she said. “He’s going to be happy (and) she’s going to be happy — it’s gonna be a good night.”

Lauren said she is thankful to everyone who helped in bringing Bella home.

“I appreciate everyone for helping me, especially the lady that scooped her off the street, especially Detective Morris and everybody at 31 (Division). Thank you.”

Police are now searching for 26-year-old Tiffany Ellis who is wanted for theft. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.