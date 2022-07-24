Police search for women alleged to have stolen dog in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are searching for a woman after a dog was allegedly stolen at the start of the month.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Jane Street and Shoreham Drive on July 5 after reports that a dog had been stolen.

Police alleged the dog — a female Terrier named Bella — was stolen from its owner and had not yet been located or returned.

Toronto police said 26-year-old Tiffany Ellis is wanted for theft. She is five feet, six inches tall with brown hair, police said.

Bella, the dog, is less than one year old, between 40 and 50 pounds and tan with a white patch on her chest.

Toronto police say Bella, a Terrier, was stolen. TPS/Handout

Toronto police say Tiffany Ellis, 26, is wanted for theft. TPS/Handout