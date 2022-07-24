Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police search for women alleged to have stolen dog in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 24, 2022 2:54 pm
Toronto police are searching for Bella, a missing dog. View image in full screen
Toronto police are searching for Bella, a missing dog. TPS/Handout

Toronto police are searching for a woman after a dog was allegedly stolen at the start of the month.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Jane Street and Shoreham Drive on July 5 after reports that a dog had been stolen.

Police alleged the dog — a female Terrier named Bella — was stolen from its owner and had not yet been located or returned.

Read more: Stolen dog in Toronto found and returned to owner, man charged with theft

Toronto police said 26-year-old Tiffany Ellis is wanted for theft. She is five feet, six inches tall with brown hair, police said.

Bella, the dog, is less than one year old, between 40 and 50 pounds and tan with a white patch on her chest.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Toronto police say Bella, a Terrier, was stolen.
Toronto police say Bella, a Terrier, was stolen. TPS/Handout
Toronto police say Tiffany Ellis, 26, is wanted for theft.
Toronto police say Tiffany Ellis, 26, is wanted for theft. TPS/Handout
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagTPS tagMissing Dog tagJane Street tagstolen dog tagShoreham Drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers