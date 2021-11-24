Toronto police seek public’s help in locating stolen dog

Toronto police are looking to the public for help after a dog was stolen in the city Wednesday morning.
Police said in a news release that a woman left her dog outside a store in the area of Dovercourt Road and Dundas Street West at 10 a.m. when a man took the dog and went east on Dundas.
Officers said the 12-year-old dog, named Spencer, is a Chihuahua mix, is brown and tan in colour and is 27 pounds. Spencer was wearing a black leash with blue paw prints.
Police said the man has a medium build, is approximately 30 to 35 years old, and is unshaved. He was wearing a dark-coloured sweater with the word “Ecko” on it, dark sweat pants, and a black baseball hat with a white decal.
Police said he was also carrying a duffel bag.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
Comments