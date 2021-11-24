Menu

Crime

Toronto police seek public’s help in locating stolen dog

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 9:51 pm
Police say Spencer is a 12-year-old Chihuahua mix. View image in full screen
Police say Spencer is a 12-year-old Chihuahua mix. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police are looking to the public for help after a dog was stolen in the city Wednesday morning.

Police said in a news release that a woman left her dog outside a store in the area of Dovercourt Road and Dundas Street West at 10 a.m. when a man took the dog and went east on Dundas.

Officers said the 12-year-old dog, named Spencer, is a Chihuahua mix, is brown and tan in colour and is 27 pounds. Spencer was wearing a black leash with blue paw prints.

Police said the man has a medium build, is approximately 30 to 35 years old, and is unshaved. He was wearing a dark-coloured sweater with the word “Ecko” on it, dark sweat pants, and a black baseball hat with a white decal.

Police said he was also carrying a duffel bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Police say this man is wanted in connection with the theft. View image in full screen
Police say this man is wanted in connection with the theft. Handout / Toronto Police
