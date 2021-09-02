Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. dog reunited with owner after missing for 5 days in stolen car

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 2:38 pm
A Coquitlam RCMP officer and Kali safe at home after being gone for five days. View image in full screen
A Coquitlam RCMP officer and Kali safe at home after being gone for five days. Coquitlam RCMP

There is some good news for a B.C. man whose car was stolen with his dog inside five days ago.

On Aug. 26, Coquitlam RCMP said a vehicle had been stolen in the 500 block of Clarke Road. But even more distressing, the owner’s 11-year-old husky cross, Kali, was inside the vehicle.

Eric Mills said his elderly father had gone into the Bosley’s pet store to exchange some pet food when the vehicle, with Kali in the back, was taken.

Mills said his dad did not care about the car, which is covered by insurance, but he was desperate to get Kali back.

Kali View image in full screen
Kali. Eric Mills

Read more: ‘Keep the car’ — B.C. family pleads for return of dog stolen with their vehicle

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Emotional day for Kelowna family reunited with stolen dog' Emotional day for Kelowna family reunited with stolen dog
Emotional day for Kelowna family reunited with stolen dog – Mar 14, 2019

On Sept. 1, around 9:30 p.m., Coquitlam RCMP received a call from Transit Police that the stolen vehicle had been located in the 500 block of Emerson Street in Coquitlam.

Trending Stories

With the help of the public, officers were able to reunite Kali with her owner and recover the stolen Subaru.

“The owner is very grateful to the public, Transit Police, and Coquitlam RCMP for getting his dog back. The family and all officers involved are happy that Kali is now safe at home and doing very well,” Const. Deanna Law, a spokesperson for the Coquitlam RCMP, said in a release.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Dog tagCoquitlam RCMP tagstolen dog tagDog Found tagstolen dog found tagKali tagBC dog found tagKali reunited tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers