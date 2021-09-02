B.C. dog reunited with owner after missing for 5 days in stolen car

Send this page to someone via email

There is some good news for a B.C. man whose car was stolen with his dog inside five days ago.

On Aug. 26, Coquitlam RCMP said a vehicle had been stolen in the 500 block of Clarke Road. But even more distressing, the owner’s 11-year-old husky cross, Kali, was inside the vehicle.

Eric Mills said his elderly father had gone into the Bosley’s pet store to exchange some pet food when the vehicle, with Kali in the back, was taken.

Mills said his dad did not care about the car, which is covered by insurance, but he was desperate to get Kali back.

View image in full screen Kali. Eric Mills

Story continues below advertisement

2:00 Emotional day for Kelowna family reunited with stolen dog Emotional day for Kelowna family reunited with stolen dog – Mar 14, 2019

On Sept. 1, around 9:30 p.m., Coquitlam RCMP received a call from Transit Police that the stolen vehicle had been located in the 500 block of Emerson Street in Coquitlam.

With the help of the public, officers were able to reunite Kali with her owner and recover the stolen Subaru.

“The owner is very grateful to the public, Transit Police, and Coquitlam RCMP for getting his dog back. The family and all officers involved are happy that Kali is now safe at home and doing very well,” Const. Deanna Law, a spokesperson for the Coquitlam RCMP, said in a release.