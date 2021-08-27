Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Keep the car’: B.C. family pleads for return of dog stolen with their vehicle

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 27, 2021 8:42 pm
A B.C. family is pleading for the return of their 11-year-old dog Kali, after she was stolen with their Subaru in Coquitlam on Thursday. View image in full screen
A B.C. family is pleading for the return of their 11-year-old dog Kali, after she was stolen with their Subaru in Coquitlam on Thursday. Coquitlam RCMP

Have you seen Kali?

A B.C. family is desperate to get the 11-year-old Husky cross back, after their beloved family dog was stolen, along with their car, on Wednesday afternoon.

Read more: ‘Still good people out there’: Vancouver man tails dog thief to rescue stolen pup

Coquitlam RCMP says the vehicle was taken from Burquitlam Plaza at 552 Clarke Road between 12:30 and 1 p.m.

Eric Mills said his elderly father had gone into the Bosley’s pet store to exchange some pet food when the vehicle, with Kali in the back, was taken.

Eric Mills View image in full screen
Eric Mills. Eric Mills
He said his father has Parkinson’s disease and relies on Kali to help keep him healthy.
He said his father has Parkinson’s disease and relies on Kali to help keep him healthy.

“It’ll get him outside or get them, like, going for longer walks because he’ll purposely take the dog for walks. And, you know, it kind of just like keeps him active.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“And then also my mom like it gives her something else to do (other than) help also take care of my dad. It’s like their companion. We, growing up her — she’s come everywhere with us.”

‘Keep the car’: B.C. family pleads for return of dog stolen with their vehicle - image

Read more: 16-year-old dog found after being stolen from Vancouver car

Mills said Kali is older, and likely terrified by the experience.

He said the family doesn’t care about getting the car, which is covered by insurance, back — but is desperate to have their dog returned.

Click to play video: 'Dog owners warned after spike in thefts' Dog owners warned after spike in thefts
Dog owners warned after spike in thefts – Jul 2, 2019

“Just drop her off somewhere safe, wherever it is we don’t care, just drop her off so we can have her back — keep the car, I don’t care,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“As long as we can get her back safe and sound, that’ll mean the world to me and my family.”

Kali is described as a medium, sized, slim black and white Husky cross with pointy ears.

The missing vehicle is a white Subaru Forester, B.C. licence plate 326-MFM.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Dog tagCoquitlam tagCoquitlam RCMP tagstolen dog tagBurquitlam tagKali tagdog stolen in car tagstolen dog and car tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers