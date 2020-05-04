Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

16-year-old dog stolen from Vancouver car

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 4:04 pm
Keep your eyes open for Keisha. She was stolen from a car in Vancouver on May 3, 2020,.
Keep your eyes open for Keisha. She was stolen from a car in Vancouver on May 3, 2020,. Vancouver police

Vancouver police are asking residents to keep their eyes open for an elderly dog.

The 16-year-old English Cocker Spaniel, named Keisha, was stolen from a car on Sunday, May 3, just before 5 p.m.

The 2017 grey Prius was parked near the 500-block of Moberly Road in Olympic Village.

Keisha is deaf and blind, police said, and has mobility issues.

READ MORE: Vancouver panhandler heartbroken after dog stolen: ‘She’s the only thing I have left’

Investigators are unsure why she was taken.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the Vancouver police non-emergency line at 604-717-3321 or the BC SPCA at 604-879-7343.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
stolen dogDog Stolenvancouver dogvancouver dog stolendog stolen from carDog stolen in VancouverEnglish Cocker SpanielEnglish Cocker Spaniel stolen
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.