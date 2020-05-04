16-year-old dog stolen from Vancouver car

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are asking residents to keep their eyes open for an elderly dog.

The 16-year-old English Cocker Spaniel, named Keisha, was stolen from a car on Sunday, May 3, just before 5 p.m.

The 2017 grey Prius was parked near the 500-block of Moberly Road in Olympic Village.

Keisha is deaf and blind, police said, and has mobility issues.

Investigators are unsure why she was taken.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the Vancouver police non-emergency line at 604-717-3321 or the BC SPCA at 604-879-7343.

A 16-year-old English Cocker Spaniel named Keisha, was stolen from a vehicle in the afternoon on Sunday, May 3, near the 500 block of Moberly Street. If you see this dog, please call the Vancouver police non-emergency line at 604-717-3321 or the BC SPCA at 604-879-7343. pic.twitter.com/GEoXEAFeoN — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) May 4, 2020

Story continues below advertisement