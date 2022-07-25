Menu

Crime

Two suspects wanted on first-degree murder charges in Brantford, Ont. homicide

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted July 25, 2022 3:24 pm
A photo of the side of a Brantford police cruiser. View image in full screen
Police say two people are wanted on first-degree murder charges after a 68-year-old man was found dead at an address on Colborne Street in Brantford. Don Mitchell / Global News

Two people are wanted for first-degree murder after a man was killed in Brantford, Ont.

Police say a 68-year-old man was found dead on Friday at about 5 p.m. at an address on Colborne Street.

It’s not clear how he was killed, as investigators say they’re not releasing the cause of death at this time.

The victim’s identity is also not being released for the time being.

Jessica Poreba, 41, and Rorey Hill, 38, have both been identified as suspects in the homicide.

While investigators confirm that Poreba and Hill knew the victim, they’re not disclosing what the relationship between them might have been.

Police are asking anyone who has any information related to the investigation or the whereabouts of the two suspects to contact them at 519-756-7050 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

