Two suspects wanted on first-degree murder charges in Brantford, Ont. homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are wanted for first-degree murder after a man was killed in Brantford, Ont.

Police say a 68-year-old man was found dead on Friday at about 5 p.m. at an address on Colborne Street.

It’s not clear how he was killed, as investigators say they’re not releasing the cause of death at this time.

Read more: Brantford woman faces charge in Brayden Ferrall homicide investigation

The victim’s identity is also not being released for the time being.

Jessica Poreba, 41, and Rorey Hill, 38, have both been identified as suspects in the homicide.

BPS have issued arrest warrants for JESSICA POREBA and ROREY HILL after responding to a death investigation July 22/22 at a Colborne St address where a 68y/o deceased man was located.

If observed do not approach & contact police at 519-756-7050

More Info: https://t.co/Pv2DAqke2G pic.twitter.com/fr6z43qwgK — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) July 25, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

While investigators confirm that Poreba and Hill knew the victim, they’re not disclosing what the relationship between them might have been.

Police are asking anyone who has any information related to the investigation or the whereabouts of the two suspects to contact them at 519-756-7050 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).