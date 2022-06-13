Brantford woman faces charge in Brayden Ferrall homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police charged a woman in connection with the death of 22-year-old Brayden Ferrall, who was found dead southeast of Brantford in May.

Homicide investigators say the arrest was made on Thursday and involves Ferrall’s disappearance when he was last seen by friends on Feb. 18.

His body would be identified by the office of the coroner on May 11, just a week after the discovery of remains on Campbell Road and Old Onondaga Road East.

Kathleen Bacon, 26, of Brantford, is facing a charge of accessory after the fact to murder.

Read more: 2 injured during afternoon shooting in downtown Hamilton

“At this time, police are unable to release further details surrounding the nature of the homicide and the investigative process as this is an active and ongoing homicide investigation,” said Brantford Police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

Ferrall’s missing person case was assigned to criminal Investigators on March 28. They revealed foul play was suspected in his disappearance.

Anyone with information can reach investigators at 519-756-7050 ext. 2800 or FerrallMissingPerson@police.brantford.on.ca