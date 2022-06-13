Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Brantford woman faces charge in Brayden Ferrall homicide investigation

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 9:39 am
Brantford Police say they have mad an arrest in the Brayden Ferrall murder case. View image in full screen
Brantford Police say they have mad an arrest in the Brayden Ferrall murder case. Global News

Police charged a woman in connection with the death of 22-year-old Brayden Ferrall, who was found dead southeast of Brantford in May.

Homicide investigators say the arrest was made on Thursday and involves Ferrall’s disappearance when he was last seen by friends on Feb. 18.

His body would be identified by the office of the coroner on May 11, just a week after the discovery of remains on Campbell Road and Old Onondaga Road East.

Kathleen Bacon, 26, of Brantford, is facing a charge of accessory after the fact to murder.

Read more: 2 injured during afternoon shooting in downtown Hamilton

“At this time, police are unable to release further details surrounding the nature of the homicide and the investigative process as this is an active and ongoing homicide investigation,” said Brantford Police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond in a release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Ferrall’s missing person case was assigned to criminal Investigators on March 28. They revealed foul play was suspected in his disappearance.

Anyone with information can reach investigators at 519-756-7050 ext. 2800 or FerrallMissingPerson@police.brantford.on.ca

Click to play video: 'The Food Professor talks with Global News Morning' The Food Professor talks with Global News Morning

 

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide tagBrantford tagbrantford homicide tagBrantford Police Service tagCampbell Road tagbrayden ferrall tagbrantford missing person tagold onondaga road east tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers