Fire

Nordegg wildfire now being held

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted July 25, 2022 2:30 pm
The RWF-038 wildfire burning near Nordegg, Alta. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. View image in full screen
The RWF-038 wildfire burning near Nordegg, Alta. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Courtesy: Government of Alberta

A wildfire near Nordegg in the western Alberta foothills is now classified as “being held” by the province.

The RWF-038 wildfire, located about 19 kilometres west of Nordegg on the north side of Highway 11, was first detected Tuesday, July 19, and fire officials said it initially responded well to firefighting efforts.

A wildfire is considered “being held” when the blaze is not expected to continue to grow given current weather conditions and resources, according to the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard.

Read more: Out-of-control Nordegg wildfire grows overnight

On Sunday, Alberta Wildfire released an update saying helicopters, heavy equipment and fire crews will continue to fight the blaze.

Heavy equipment will continue to gain ground access and build a fire guard along the fire’s southeast flank.

The evacuation order, issued by Clearwater County, included several provincial recreation areas (Snow Creek, Dry Haven, Fish Lake, Goldeye Lake). The Centre for Outdoor Education and Frontier Lodge remains in place.

Read more: Wildfire prompts evacuation orders in part of west-central Alberta

The province said that evacuation orders and alerts issued by Clearwater County also remain in place.

The evacuation alert for the hamlet of Nordegg has been lifted.

A cause for the wildfire is still being investigated.

Fire advisories are still in effect for most of western and northern Alberta, including the area where this wildfire is burning. A fire advisory means there are no changes to existing permits but any new permits are considered on a case-by-case basis, according to the province.

–with files from Karen Bartko, Global News.

