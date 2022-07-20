Wildfire prompts evacuation orders in part of west-central Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire burning northwest of Nordegg, Alta., triggered evacuation orders for a number of nearby areas on Wednesday.

“Clearwater County is issuing an evacuation order for Snow Creek PRA, Dry Haven PRA, Centre for Outdoor Education, Fish Lake PRA, Frontier Lodge and Goldeye Lake PRA and area,” county officials said via an Alberta Emergency Alert issued at 7:15 p.m.

“Residents and visitors to the area are asked to leave immediately.”

County officials added that people in the hamlet of Nordegg were also being put on evacuation alert.

“Residents and visitors in the Nordegg area are asked to be prepared to leave within two hours of being notified,” the alert said.

County officials said the wildfire was burning near the Bighorn First Nation and that there was “significant smoke in the area.”

They added that crews from Alberta Agriculture and Forestry were battling the blaze from the air.

A post on the Alberta Wildfire website on Wednesday evening said the blaze was about 10 hectares in size and classified as out of control.

“It is located 19 kilometres west of Nordegg,” Alberta Wildfire said in the post. “There are wildland firefighters as well as helicopters and an airtanker working on this wildfire.”

A SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT is up for parts of Clearwater Co. and Yellowhead Co. Wildfire smoke from west of Nordegg is reducing air quality and visibility. #abstorm #abroads pic.twitter.com/Uy70nhViWu — Phil Darlington (@PhilDWeather) July 21, 2022

Nordegg is located about 300 kilometres southwest of Edmonton and 300 kilometres northwest of Calgary.

According to Alberta Wildfire, there have been 656 wildfires in the province since Jan. 1. Those fires have burned about 97,395 hectares of land.

