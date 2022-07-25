Keystone pipeline resumes normal operations after power supply damaged

Send this page to someone via email

Operations on the Keystone pipeline system are back to normal after nearly a week of it running at a reduced rate.

TC Energy said Saturday is has safely resumed normal operations of the pipeline.

“We would like to thank our workforce, the local utility provider and its crews for their efficient work in restoring power. We are communicating directly with our customers as we resume normal operations,” read a statement on the company’s website.

Last week, American utility company East River Electric said vandalism to a transformer early Sunday morning led to a power disruption in South Dakota, which forced the Keystone pipeline to operate at a reduced rate.

This particular substation powers only the Keystone pipeline.

The company said the incident caused a “fairly significant” amount of damage.

The power disruption led TC Energy to declare a “force majeure” on Keystone, which means it was operating at a reduced rate due to the damage to the third-party power utility.

The Keystone Pipeline System stretches more than 4,000 kilometres, running from Hardisty, Alta., into Nebraska, where it splits for deliveries into both Illinois and Texas.