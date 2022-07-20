Vandalized transformer led to Keystone pipeline operating at reduced rate

Send this page to someone via email

An American utility company says vandalism to a transformer led to a power disruption which has forced the Keystone pipeline to operate at a reduced rate for the past several days.

Earlier this week, TC Energy said it was made aware Sunday of a “non-operation incident resulting from third-party damage to the power supply to a facility on the Keystone Pipeline System near Huron, South Dakota.”

A spokesperson for East River Electric in South Dakota said Wednesday that a sensor warning went off at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, alerting the company of a problem at a transmission substation that serves the Keystone pipeline.

The company found a transformer had been vandalized, causing the power disruption.

The company said the incident caused a “fairly significant” amount of damage, including a mineral oil leak. Mineral oil is used as lubrication at the site.

Repair crews have been on scene every day since, but the spokesperson said there is no timeline on when the power will be back up and running as they are waiting on parts.

The power disruption led TC Energy to declare a “force majeure” on Keystone, which means it is operating at a reduced rate due to the damage to the third-party power utility.

In an update Wednesday, TC Energy said its system continues to operate safely.

“We are unable to further discuss operations as it involves commercially sensitive information. We can confirm there was no material impact to TC Energy-owned facilities during the incident. Currently, there is no timeline for completion of repairs and restoration of power service,” the company said in its update.

The Keystone Pipeline System stretches more than 4,000 kilometres, running from Hardisty, Alta., into Nebraska, where it splits for deliveries into both Illinois and Texas.