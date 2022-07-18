Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Keystone pipeline operating at reduced rate due to damaged power supply in South Dakota

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 6:12 pm
Pipes intended for construction of the Keystone XL pipeline are shown in Gascoyne, N.D. on Wednesday April 22, 2015. View image in full screen
The Keystone Pipeline is operating at a reduced rate due to damage to the power supply at a facility in South Dakota. Alex Panetta, THE CANADIAN PRESS

The Keystone pipeline is operating at a reduced rate due to damage to the power supply at a facility in South Dakota.

In a statement Monday afternoon, TC Energy said it was made aware Sunday of a “non-operation incident resulting from third-party damage to the power supply to a facility on the Keystone Pipeline System near Huron, South Dakota.”

Read more: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney urges U.S. senators to convince Michigan to stop Line 5 shutdown

TC Energy said the system continues to operate safely, but a “force majeure” has been declared on Keystone. This means it is operating at a reduced rate due to the damage to the third-party power utility.

“Repairs are being undertaken and we are working to restore full service as soon as possible. A timeline for full-service restoration is not available at this time,” TC Energy said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Alberta premier pushing USA to resume Keystone XL expansion' Alberta premier pushing USA to resume Keystone XL expansion
Alberta premier pushing USA to resume Keystone XL expansion – Mar 7, 2022

The company said initial damage assessments have been completed with “no material impact to the TC Energy owned facilities.”

“The safety of our people, communities and protection of the environment remains a primary focus and we continue to actively respond. We have informed our customers and key stakeholders and will keep them apprised of updates,” TC Energy said.

Read more: Premier Kenney continues push to replace Russian oil with Alberta crude

TC Energy was not able to provide details on how much the capacity of the line has been reduced because that information is commercially sensitive.

The Keystone Pipeline System stretches more than 4,000 kilometres, running from Hardisty, Alta., into Nebraska, where it splits for deliveries into both Illinois and Texas.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta Oil tagPipelines tagAlberta oil and gas tagKeystone pipeline tagKeystone tagTC Energy tagCanadian oil tagKeystone pipeline system tagKeystone reduced rate tagPipeline production tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers