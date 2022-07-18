Keystone pipeline operating at reduced rate due to damaged power supply in South Dakota

Send this page to someone via email

The Keystone pipeline is operating at a reduced rate due to damage to the power supply at a facility in South Dakota.

In a statement Monday afternoon, TC Energy said it was made aware Sunday of a “non-operation incident resulting from third-party damage to the power supply to a facility on the Keystone Pipeline System near Huron, South Dakota.”

TC Energy said the system continues to operate safely, but a “force majeure” has been declared on Keystone. This means it is operating at a reduced rate due to the damage to the third-party power utility.

“Repairs are being undertaken and we are working to restore full service as soon as possible. A timeline for full-service restoration is not available at this time,” TC Energy said.

Story continues below advertisement

1:36 Alberta premier pushing USA to resume Keystone XL expansion Alberta premier pushing USA to resume Keystone XL expansion – Mar 7, 2022

The company said initial damage assessments have been completed with “no material impact to the TC Energy owned facilities.”

“The safety of our people, communities and protection of the environment remains a primary focus and we continue to actively respond. We have informed our customers and key stakeholders and will keep them apprised of updates,” TC Energy said.

Read more: Premier Kenney continues push to replace Russian oil with Alberta crude

TC Energy was not able to provide details on how much the capacity of the line has been reduced because that information is commercially sensitive.

The Keystone Pipeline System stretches more than 4,000 kilometres, running from Hardisty, Alta., into Nebraska, where it splits for deliveries into both Illinois and Texas.

Advertisement