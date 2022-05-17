Menu

Politics

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney urges U.S. senators to convince Michigan to stop Line 5 shutdown

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2022 11:08 am
Click to play video: 'Energy top of mind as Alberta premier heads to Washington' Energy top of mind as Alberta premier heads to Washington
WATCH ABOVE: Premier Jason Kenney will take off for Washington, DC this weekend, to push high-ranking members of congress on Canadian energy. He wants to see more Alberta oil flowing south. Tom Vernon reports.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is urging the U.S. government to convince Michigan to abandon its legal campaign against the Line 5 pipeline.

He’s also floating the idea of a new bilateral pipeline project to help both Canada and the United States establish energy security.

Kenney is testifying today before members of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

He registered Alberta’s disdain for the fact the U.S. is turning to countries like Saudi Arabia to meet its energy needs instead of his province.

Kenney has a friendly audience: in their opening remarks, both Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin and Republican Sen. John Barrasso assailed President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline expansion.

Federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, speaking to the hearing by video, urged the senators to embrace the idea of a Canada-U.S. “energy powerhouse.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
